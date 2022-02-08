News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Valentine's ball fundraiser for Dunmow Flitch Trials

Will Durrant

Published: 2:07 PM February 8, 2022
Updated: 2:09 PM February 8, 2022
Flitch chair barers, or "simple folk" at the Great Dunmow Flitch 2016

The Dunmow Flitch returns in summer 2022 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

In-love Great Dunmow couples will celebrate at a Valentine's fundraiser ball in Foakes Hall.

The Valentine's Flitch Ball begins at 7pm on Saturday (February 12).

The black-tie event raises money for the Dunmow Flitch Trials - when couples who can convince a jury that they have not wished themselves unmarried "for a year and a day" win a side of bacon.

Lesley-Ann Mayhew, a Flitch committee member, said: "It’s great to see the Flitch - a unique and special event - supported by the Valentine’s Flitch Ball.

"There looks to be a great line-up for the evening with a drinks reception followed by three-course dinner, raffle and live band, The Jjarrs."

Event organisers are seeking raffle prizes for the Valentines' Flitch Ball.

Lesley-Ann said that anybody who can donate a prize or who would still like tickets should email: flitchballdunmow@btinternet.com

The Flitch Trials take place on July 9, 2022.

