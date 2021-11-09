News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Town Team announces 2021 Christmas market

Will Durrant

Published: 1:00 PM November 9, 2021
Christmas lights and a big tree on a Great Dunmow street

Christmas lights in Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo 2019

A Christmas market is coming to town this month.

The Great Dunmow Town Team is organising a festive market in the square, which is set to take place on Saturday, November 27 between 2pm and 6pm.

The Great Dunmow Christmas Market is set to see an appearance from Father Christmas in Santa's Grotto, and live music at two stages.

The Town Team said the event will feature food stalls, Christmas gift stands from makers in and around Great Dunmow, and late-night shopping.

Rachael Clarke from the Town Team said: "Following the success of the summer market, we are super excited for a Christmas-themed event in the town.

You may also want to watch:

"It will be a great family event to kick off the festive season for everyone involved!"

The Town Team held its first summer market in August.

Full Christmas market details are on the Great Dunmow Market Town Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GreatDunmowMarketTown

