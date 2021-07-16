Published: 2:29 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 2:36 PM July 16, 2021

A summer series of events in Dunmow will heal a "rupture" imposed on the community by COVID-19, the town's mayor has said.

Great Dunmow Town Council is supporting a series of events, which began with Summer Solstice Sundown in June and continues this month with the Teddy Bears' Picnic on Saturday, July 24.

More events are being planned, including a summer market in August and music events for teenagers and young adults.

Mayor of Great Dunmow, Councillor Patrick Lavelle, said the events will bring people together after a year of isolation.

The mayor said: "These events provide a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together and help our residents to re-form friendships or build new ones.

"The town council is so pleased to support such a range of different events in our town over the summer."

The Teddy Bears' Picnic will take place on the Dunmow Recreation Ground from 2pm.

The Teddy Bears' Picnic in 2019: Who can throw the bear highest? Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The event will include a children's treasure hunt, a scavenger hunt for everyone, a colouring competition, a teddy bear throwing contest and kite flying.

Prizes will be given out to the best dressed bears on show, while there will be a Pimms and Gin tent for adults.

The picnic is in aid of the mayor's charities: Buffy Playbus, The Rowena Davey Centre and Uttlesford Community Travel.

On Sunday, July 25, Cllr Lavelle and other members of the town council will lead a "walk and talk" session.

Leaving the town square at 3pm, town council members will lead residents on a two-mile walk and discussion with councillors about the future of the town.

Great Dunmow Town Band will put on live performances in the Town Square throughout July and August.

The town council is calling for contributions in its photography competition: Delightful Dunmow.

Entrants in three categories - under 11s, 11-17, and 18+ - are encouraged to submit photos taken between July 20 and August 30 in the Parish, with a prize-giving set for October 24.

Details of these events will feature on the town council's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GreatDunmowTownCouncil