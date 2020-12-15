Published: 7:00 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:22 AM December 16, 2020

Dunmow head chef Alex Webb is in the last six as MasterChef: The Professionals reaches Finals Week.

Great Dunmow chef Alex Webb in the MasterChef kitchen. Picture: MASTERCHEF - Credit: MasterChef

Episodes air on BBC One at 9pm tonight (Tuesday), on Wednesday and Thursday, as judges whittle down who is left.

With the title in sight, the pressure is on as the chefs face their hardest tasks including the infamous Chef’s Table.

First up is the final Invention Test where they must produce a dish that is a Take on a Classic.

The six chefs are split into two groups of three and they cook off against each other in their groups. They have one hour and 15 minutes to emulate a legendary dish set by highly reputed chef Monica Galetti and Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing and put their own unique twist on it using the ingredients laid out for them.

Alex said: “I’m in Finals Week which is really cool.

“It’s not easier, it’s getting more nerve wracking each time.

“The cameras are getting easier - I’m getting to know all the camera guys and the producers which makes me feel more at ease. You do get to know the judges more.

“But at the end of the day they are still there to judge you, it’s still a competition.”

He added: “Every chef would love to win the show. There are five other great chefs. It’s strong competition.”

In the two groups, the chef who presents the finest dish in each of the groups will be rewarded with a pass straight through to the final four.

The remaining chefs must cook-off for a place in the final four in another Classics Challenge.

At the end of the challenge the judges make the pain-staking decision of which two chefs have reached the end of their journey and which two deserve a place in the final four.

Alex said that public reaction to him being in the competition has been great.

Square 1 restaurant in Dunmow where he’s head chef has been very busy with customers coming out from other areas to eat there, and asking for photographs and autographs. One diner even filmed him.