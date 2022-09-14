News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Things to do

Dunmow Pantomime Group returns this December with Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM September 14, 2022
Dunmow Pantomime Group's production of Cinderella.

Dunmow Pantomime Group's production of Cinderella. - Credit: Dunmow Pantomime Group

Dunmow Pantomime Group returns to the stage this winter with a fun-filled show for all the family.

The panto group will be presenting Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs at Foakes Hall in Great Dunmow for three days and four performances in late December.

Dunmow Pantomime Group director/producer Belinda Savill said: "We are going back into production after two years absence due to Covid, and are so excited to be providing live entertainment again for the residents of Great Dunmow and surrounding areas."

The group's last production was Cinderella.

Dunmow Pantomime Group's production of Cinderella.

Dunmow Pantomime Group's production of Cinderella. - Credit: Dunmow Pantomime Group

Producers say Snow White will feature "all the fun and spectacle of a traditional family pantomime with slapstick, baddies and laughter for all ages".

Shows will be performed at the Foakes Hall on Thursday, December 29 at 5pm, Friday, December 30 at 5pm, and Saturday, December 31 at 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from the website www.dunmowpanto.co.uk or telephone 07769684839.

Dancers auditions for this year's show will be held on Sunday, September 18 at Foakes Hall. If you are interested contact the group through its Facebook page www.facebook.com/DunmowPantoGroup/

Dunmow Pantomime Group's production of Cinderella.

Dunmow Pantomime Group's production of Cinderella. - Credit: Dunmow Pantomime Group

Dunmow Pantomime Group's production of Cinderella.

Dunmow Pantomime Group's production of Cinderella. - Credit: Dunmow Pantomime Group


Pantomimes
Theatre
Great Dunmow News
Dunmow News

Don't Miss

Dunmow Fencing Supplies currently has premises in Stortford Road

Dunmow business left with 'no alternative premises'

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh,

The Queen

Nationwide minute's silence announced in memory of Queen

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The faces of five criminals (out of six sentenced) who were given jail sentences after an investigation into financial crimes

Six sentenced after cross-border OCG investigation

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Residents with picnics on the grass this year's Teddy Bears' Picnic in Great Dunmow, Essex

Uttlesford District Council

Great Dunmow and Newport granted £200,000 for new sports facilities

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon