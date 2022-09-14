Dunmow Pantomime Group returns to the stage this winter with a fun-filled show for all the family.

The panto group will be presenting Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs at Foakes Hall in Great Dunmow for three days and four performances in late December.

Dunmow Pantomime Group director/producer Belinda Savill said: "We are going back into production after two years absence due to Covid, and are so excited to be providing live entertainment again for the residents of Great Dunmow and surrounding areas."

The group's last production was Cinderella.

Dunmow Pantomime Group's production of Cinderella. - Credit: Dunmow Pantomime Group

Producers say Snow White will feature "all the fun and spectacle of a traditional family pantomime with slapstick, baddies and laughter for all ages".

Shows will be performed at the Foakes Hall on Thursday, December 29 at 5pm, Friday, December 30 at 5pm, and Saturday, December 31 at 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from the website www.dunmowpanto.co.uk or telephone 07769684839.

Dancers auditions for this year's show will be held on Sunday, September 18 at Foakes Hall. If you are interested contact the group through its Facebook page www.facebook.com/DunmowPantoGroup/

