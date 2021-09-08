Gallery
In pictures: The 2021 Dunmow Horticultural Society exhibition
- Credit: Saffron Photo
A fun floral arrangement nodded to the Covid pandemic at Dunmow and District Horticultural Society's autumn exhibition.
Titled Covid Cornucopia, Barbara Sallows' inventive display included blue face masks, testing sticks and wipes among the flowers and greenery, and was set in a container labelled alcohol hand gel, on a rainbow base.
It was the first horticultural show from the society in almost two years because of the pandemic.
Show secretary David Beedle said: "We weren’t sure how well it would be supported being so close to the relaxation of restrictions and so we decided to organise a general exhibition, instead of our normal judged show, inviting members to come and display anything that they wanted to along the lines of a normal show schedule.”
The exhibition, which was free to attend, exhibited a wide variety of excellence including flowers, produce and crafts.
Wet weather may have decimated many members' tomatoes with blight, but other crops such as courgettes, onions, carrots and soft fruit have had a bumper year.
Local clubs including support group Dementia Adventure also contributed to the impressive display, and entries were much admired in Foakes Hall.
There was also a tombola, refreshments and a plant stall.
Society Chairwoman Amanda Perry said: "It is so nice to be back meeting people face to face, especially seeing so many new people who are interested in becoming members.
"Lockdown was so isolating for many people and gardens have kept many of them going.
"Being able to come and celebrate their hard work and socialise again has been like a breath of fresh air.
"It was also lovely to see the Mayor taking time out on a Saturday to support a local club and taking so much interest in what we do.”
The Society’s programme continues on Wednesday September 29 with a talk from Jenny Gibbs entitled “A Turkish Shirley Valentine”, about her experiences of moving to rural Turkey and developing her garden.
The meeting is in the Talberd Room, Foakes Hall starting at 7.30pm.
Non-members are welcome and entry is £4 for non-members and £2 for members which includes refreshments.
Email enquiries@dunmowhorticultural.org or follow Dunmow and District Horticultural Society's Facebook page for details.
