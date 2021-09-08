Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM September 8, 2021

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle and Society Chairwoman Amanda Perry with Barbara Sallows' Covid Cornucopia display behind them at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

A fun floral arrangement nodded to the Covid pandemic at Dunmow and District Horticultural Society's autumn exhibition.

Titled Covid Cornucopia, Barbara Sallows' inventive display included blue face masks, testing sticks and wipes among the flowers and greenery, and was set in a container labelled alcohol hand gel, on a rainbow base.

It was the first horticultural show from the society in almost two years because of the pandemic.

Show secretary David Beedle said: "We weren’t sure how well it would be supported being so close to the relaxation of restrictions and so we decided to organise a general exhibition, instead of our normal judged show, inviting members to come and display anything that they wanted to along the lines of a normal show schedule.”

The exhibition, which was free to attend, exhibited a wide variety of excellence including flowers, produce and crafts.

Wet weather may have decimated many members' tomatoes with blight, but other crops such as courgettes, onions, carrots and soft fruit have had a bumper year.

Local clubs including support group Dementia Adventure also contributed to the impressive display, and entries were much admired in Foakes Hall.

There was also a tombola, refreshments and a plant stall.

Society Chairwoman Amanda Perry said: "It is so nice to be back meeting people face to face, especially seeing so many new people who are interested in becoming members.

"Lockdown was so isolating for many people and gardens have kept many of them going.

"Being able to come and celebrate their hard work and socialise again has been like a breath of fresh air.

"It was also lovely to see the Mayor taking time out on a Saturday to support a local club and taking so much interest in what we do.”

The Society’s programme continues on Wednesday September 29 with a talk from Jenny Gibbs entitled “A Turkish Shirley Valentine”, about her experiences of moving to rural Turkey and developing her garden.

The meeting is in the Talberd Room, Foakes Hall starting at 7.30pm.

Non-members are welcome and entry is £4 for non-members and £2 for members which includes refreshments.

Email enquiries@dunmowhorticultural.org or follow Dunmow and District Horticultural Society's Facebook page for details.





In pictures: Dunmow and District Horticultural Society's autumn exhibition 2021

Flowers on display at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Barbara Sallows' floral arrangement called Covid Cornucopia at Dunmow Horticultural Society's Autumn Exhibition, complete with blue face masks, test sticks and wipes, and a container of hand sanitising gel on a rainbow circle. - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Patrick Lavelle with Society Chairwoman Amanda Perry and Show Secretary David Beedle at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Admiring the entries at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Flower arrangements at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

A flower arrangement in a frame at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Admiring the displays at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Flowers and plants on display at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Orchids and house plants at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Flowers at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Roses on display at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

A flowers and fruit entry in the Dunmow Horticultural Society's autumn exhibition - Credit: Saffron Photo

Produce on show at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Rainbow chard, carrots, leeks, potatoes and onions at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

June and Philip Milne admire the vegetables at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Vegetables on display at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Produce including cucumbers, courgettes, tomatoes and onions on display at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Produce on show at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Surplus plants for sale at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

