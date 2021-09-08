News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Things to do

Gallery

In pictures: The 2021 Dunmow Horticultural Society exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM September 8, 2021   
Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle and Amanda Perry, Great Dunmow, Essex

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle and Society Chairwoman Amanda Perry with Barbara Sallows' Covid Cornucopia display behind them at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

A fun floral arrangement nodded to the Covid pandemic at Dunmow and District Horticultural Society's autumn exhibition.

Titled Covid Cornucopia, Barbara Sallows' inventive display included blue face masks, testing sticks and wipes among the flowers and greenery, and was set in a container labelled alcohol hand gel, on a rainbow base.

It was the first horticultural show from the society in almost two years because of the pandemic.

Show secretary David Beedle said: "We weren’t sure how well it would be supported being so close to the relaxation of restrictions and so we decided to organise a general exhibition, instead of our normal judged show, inviting members to come and display anything that they wanted to along the lines of a normal show schedule.”

The exhibition, which was free to attend, exhibited a wide variety of excellence including flowers, produce and crafts.

You may also want to watch:

Wet weather may have decimated many members' tomatoes with blight, but other crops such as courgettes, onions, carrots and soft fruit have had a bumper year.

Local clubs including support group Dementia Adventure also contributed to the impressive display, and entries were much admired in Foakes Hall.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tenants line up for new Great Notley business park
  2. 2 Stansted man jailed for sexual offences
  3. 3 New butcher is given a warm village welcome
  1. 4 Officers risked their own safety to save a man threatening to jump
  2. 5 Dramatic pictures show extent of three north-west Essex farm fires
  3. 6 Residents urged to share their views on housing and community needs
  4. 7 In pictures: The 2021 Dunmow Horticultural Society exhibition
  5. 8 In pictures: Uttlesford's new 3G pitch is declared officially open!
  6. 9 Just seventeen for High Easter as eight players get in on the goal-scoring act
  7. 10 Stortford cat, Daisy, is found after seven-week search

There was also a tombola, refreshments and a plant stall.

Society Chairwoman Amanda Perry said: "It is so nice to be back meeting people face to face, especially seeing so many new people who are interested in becoming members.

"Lockdown was so isolating for many people and gardens have kept many of them going.

"Being able to come and celebrate their hard work and socialise again has been like a breath of fresh air.

"It was also lovely to see the Mayor taking time out on a Saturday to support a local club and taking so much interest in what we do.”

The Society’s programme continues on Wednesday September 29 with a talk from Jenny Gibbs entitled “A Turkish Shirley Valentine”, about her experiences of moving to rural Turkey and developing her garden.

The meeting is in the Talberd Room, Foakes Hall starting at 7.30pm.

Non-members are welcome and entry is £4 for non-members and £2 for members which includes refreshments.

Email enquiries@dunmowhorticultural.org or follow Dunmow and District Horticultural Society's Facebook page for details.


In pictures: Dunmow and District Horticultural Society's autumn exhibition 2021

Flower displays at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow, Essex

Flowers on display at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

A floral arrangement called Covid Cornucopia at Dunmow Horticultural Society's Autumn Exhibition, Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow

Barbara Sallows' floral arrangement called Covid Cornucopia at Dunmow Horticultural Society's Autumn Exhibition, complete with blue face masks, test sticks and wipes, and a container of hand sanitising gel on a rainbow circle. - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Patrick Lavelle with Amanda Perry and David Beedle, Great Dunmow, Essex

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Patrick Lavelle with Society Chairwoman Amanda Perry and Show Secretary David Beedle at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

A man and woman admire the flower arrangement entries at Dunmow Horticultural Society, Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow

Admiring the entries at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Red, yellow and orange flowers on display at Dunmow Horticultural Society's Autumn Exhibition, Great Dunmow, Essex

Flower arrangements at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

A flower arrangement in a frame at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall, Essex

A flower arrangement in a frame at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Man and woman admiring displays of flowers in vases and pots, Dunmow Horticultural Society, Great Dunmow

Admiring the displays at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Flowers and plants arranged in vases and pots on tables for Dunmow Horticultural Society's autumn exhibition, Essex

Flowers and plants on display at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Orchids and house plants at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow

Orchids and house plants at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Flowers in vases, the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow, Essex

Flowers at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Pink, peach and white roses in vases for the autumn exhibition, Great Dunmow, Essex

Roses on display at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

A flowers and fruit entry in the Dunmow Horticultural Society's autumn exhibition

A flowers and fruit entry in the Dunmow Horticultural Society's autumn exhibition - Credit: Saffron Photo

Vegetables on a table - carrots, beans, leeks, potatoes, onions, butternut squash, squashes, Great Dunmow, Essex

Produce on show at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Produce at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow, Essex

Rainbow chard, carrots, leeks, potatoes and onions at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Visitors pointing to and admiring exhibits at Dunmow Horticultural Society, Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow, Essex

June and Philip Milne admire the vegetables at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Onions, marrow, beetroot, potatoes and tomatoes at the Autumn Exhibition, Dunmow Horticultural Society, Essex

Vegetables on display at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Cucumbers, courgettes, tomatoes and onions at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall

Produce including cucumbers, courgettes, tomatoes and onions on display at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Onions, tomatoes, and green chilli peppers on a table for the autumn exhibition, Great Dunmow, Essex

Produce on show at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo

Plants on a table marked Plant Sale at Dunmow Horticultural Society's autumn exhibition, Great Dunmow, Essex

Surplus plants for sale at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society in Foakes Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle and Amanda Perry, Great Dunmow, Essex

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle and Society Chairwoman Amanda Perry with Barbara Sallows' Covid Cornucopia display behind them at the Autumn Exhibition of Dunmow Horticultural Society - Credit: Saffron Photo


Great Dunmow News
Dunmow News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Four people sit around a chequered picnic blanket in front of a vintage car in Easton, Essex

Events | Gallery

IN PICTURES: 'Record-breaking' Countess of Warwick's Show in Easton

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Noisy neighbours can be a huge bugbear. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Council

Chelmsford: Residents voice concerns over possible event noise

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
FACES BLURRED AT SOURCE Ministry of Defence undated handout photo of British citizens and dual natio

Essex County Council

Essex donation points set up for items to help Afghanistan refugees

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A person wearing orange trousers and knee pads stands on a skateboard. Picture: Danny Loo

Uttlesford District Council

Skate ramp revamp will help reduce anti-social behaviour, council told

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon