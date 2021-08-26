Published: 7:00 AM August 26, 2021

Dunmow Horticultural Society will hold an Autumn Exhibition in Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow on Saturday September 4 from 11am to 3.30pm.

This replaces the usual autumn show as members have not met since March 2020.

The exhibition covers flowers, produce and crafts in the main hall, with plenty of space so people can move around and feel comfortable.

All exhibits should be brought to Foakes Hall from 9am until 10.30am at the latest ahead of the exhibition being open from 11am.

There will also be a tombola. Any donated prizes can be dropped off to Glynis, Amanda or David.

As the Society will provide refreshments, they are asking for a few donations of cakes. If exhibitors have surplus produce for sale they are encouraged to bring that along.

This is a free event which is open to everyone. The club speakers for the year resume on Wednesday September 29.