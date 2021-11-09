News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Things to do

Gallery

In pictures: Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display 2021

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:00 AM November 9, 2021
The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground

The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display took place on Saturday (November 6) at the Recreation Ground and also included a bonfire.

After last year's hiatus because of the pandemic, the event was back with a bang!

Organisers said they wanted to thank everyone who helped with and supported the event, which raises money to support local charities, causes and individuals.

The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground

The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground - Credit: Saffron Photo

The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground

The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground - Credit: Saffron Photo

The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground

The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground - Credit: Saffron Photo

The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground

The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground - Credit: Saffron Photo

The bonfire at the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The bonfire at the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The bonfire at the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The bonfire at the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The bonfire at the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The bonfire at the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display at the Recreation Ground - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display 2021

Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display

The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display - Credit: Saffron Photo


You may also want to watch:

Bonfire Night
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

England's Max Malins is hoping to be back for the autumn internationals with Australia and South Africa.

Rugby Union

Max Malins officially ruled out of England's clash with Tonga

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Smiling Stephanie Harris holding a certificate at The Rose Garden florist, High Street, Great Dunmow, Essex

Dunmow florist The Rose Garden wows judges

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport

Football

Man arrested as police investigate antisemitic chant on Stansted flight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Adam Ant will play Let's Rock Essex 2022.

Music

Let's Rock Essex 2022 retro festival line-up announced

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon