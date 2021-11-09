Published:
10:00 AM November 9, 2021
Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display took place on Saturday (November 6) at the Recreation Ground and also included a bonfire.
After last year's hiatus because of the pandemic, the event was back with a bang!
Organisers said they wanted to thank everyone who helped with and supported the event, which raises money to support local charities, causes and individuals.
The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The crowd enjoying the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display and bonfire at the Recreation Ground
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The bonfire at the 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The 2021 Great Dunmow Round Table's firework display at the Recreation Ground
- Credit: Saffron Photo
