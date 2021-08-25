Join the fun as Cricket Club events celebrate their 125 years
- Credit: Dunmow Cricket Club
Celebrations for Dunmow Cricket Club's 125th anniversary continue through to this Bank Holiday weekend.
The club’s St Edmunds Lane ground has live music on Saturday (August 28) with performances from Ciara Waterfield and Jamie McGuire, supported by mobile food provider Flitch & Chips.
Food is served from 4.30pm and the concert starts at 7.45pm.
A suggested minimum £5 donation will support the club’s Project Pavilion fundraising.
On Bank Holiday Monday (August 30), there's a family Kwik cricket tournament in the morning, followed by the club’s first ever Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival at 1pm, with a Prosecco Bottle Bar and food provided by The Little Bagel Box and The Brunch Box.
CM6 Fitness’s Kylie Robinson will lead a warm-up with Thaxted Yoga also in attendance. Food options include CM6 Ices and home-made cakes. There will also be music.
Further details are online at www.dunmowcricketclub.co.uk
