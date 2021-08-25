News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Join the fun as Cricket Club events celebrate their 125 years

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM August 25, 2021   
Singer Ciara Waterfield who will perform at Dunmow Cricket Club, Great Dunmow, Essex

There will be live music at Dunmow Cricket Club with a performance from Ciara Waterfield - Credit: Dunmow Cricket Club

Celebrations for Dunmow Cricket Club's 125th anniversary continue through to this Bank Holiday weekend.

The club’s St Edmunds Lane ground has live music on Saturday (August 28) with performances from Ciara Waterfield and Jamie McGuire, supported by mobile food provider Flitch & Chips.

Jamie McGuire with a guitar. He will perform at Dunmow Cricket Club, Great Dunmow, Essex

Jamie McGuire will perform at Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: Dunmow Cricket Club

Food is served from 4.30pm and the concert starts at 7.45pm.

A suggested minimum £5 donation will support the club’s Project Pavilion fundraising.

On Bank Holiday Monday (August 30), there's a family Kwik cricket tournament in the morning, followed by the club’s first ever Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival at 1pm, with a Prosecco Bottle Bar and food provided by The Little Bagel Box and The Brunch Box.

The Prosecco Bottle Bar will be at Dunmow Cricket Club, Great Dunmow, Essex

The Prosecco Bottle Bar will be at Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: supplied by Dunmow Cricket Club

The Brunch Box, Essex

The Brunch Box will be at Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: supplied by Dunmow Cricket Club

You may also want to watch:

CM6 Fitness’s Kylie Robinson will lead a warm-up with Thaxted Yoga also in attendance. Food options include CM6 Ices and home-made cakes. There will also be music.

Further details are online at www.dunmowcricketclub.co.uk

Aerial view of Dunmow Cricket Club, St Edmunds Lane, Great Dunmow, Essex

Dunmow Cricket Club's grounds on St Edmunds Lane - Credit: Dunmow Cricket Club

Dunmow Cricket Club's shield with red and yellow colours and the words Dunmow Cricket Club

Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: Dunmow Cricket Club


Events
Cricket
Great Dunmow News
Essex

