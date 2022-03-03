Dunmow Community Singers is urgently appealing for new members to step forward, otherwise its future could be in jeopardy.

The choir has been active since the 1970s but membership numbers have dwindled for various reasons.

With weekly rehearsals, the choir has typically hosted two concerts a year, concert exchanges with Dunmow’s twinned town of Dourdan, France, and has welcomed school children learning a musical instrument to perform.

Several of the current members have been attending for over 20 years, enjoying the social and well-being aspects.

They sing a wide array of songs from West End shows and pop songs, to James Bond themes and older traditional pieces.

Treasurer Christine said: “With the costs of hiring a hall, pianist and conductor we must find more members to keep the choir viable.”

Choir rehearsals are 7.45pm on Mondays in term time at St Mary’s Room next to the Angel and Harp pub.

Anyone who enjoys singing can join. Call Jenny on 873107 or email sarah.o-connor@hotmail.co.uk