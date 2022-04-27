There is a new route for this year's Stebbing Tractor Run, taking place on Sunday, May 1.

Organisers hope to have 60 vintage tractors taking part. The annual event raises money for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and last year raised over £10,000.

They expect to start at Great Bardfield at 10.15am, arriving via Dunmow Road. The tractor run will turn into Bell Lane, go along Cooks Lane and head via a cross country route to Bardfield Road at Bridge End.

They will then drive to Finchingfield arriving at approximately 10.30am. The route will drive through the village and out on Wethersfield Road, turning right at the Three Tuns, past the primary school to Daw Street.

The next stop is Walthams Cross at approximately 10.40am with a left on to Cross Hill Road, through Pump Lane and Hulls Lane to turn left on to Bardfield Road.

They expect to be at Shalford at 10.50am, before turning right to The Street, along to Church End, and right to Shalford Green.

The procession will then head to Great Saling at 11.20am via Piccotts Lane, turning right into The Street and then heading to Stebbing for a short break.

The tractor run will arrive at Stebbing at 12.30pm via Clay Lane track, before driving on to Whitehouse Road, passing St Mary's Church and turning right to High Street.

They will then head to Bran End for approximately 12.40pm.

Sponsor a driver, donate on the day via collection boxes or online at http://www.justgiving.com/Elaine-Rowe9.