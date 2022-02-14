News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hundreds attend snowdrops open day

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:58 PM February 14, 2022
Woman, child and a dog with snowdrops in the grass, Gardens of Easton Lodge, near Dunmow, Essex, February 2022

Visitors enjoying the snowdrops during an open day at the Gardens of Easton Lodge - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed the snowdrops at the Gardens of Easton Lodge on Sunday (February 13).

And the Gardens will be open again on Thursday (February 17), Sunday February 20 and Thursday February 24.

A man, a woman, dressed warmly with snowdrops in the background, Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex

Visitors to a snowdrops Open Day at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

Trustee Jill Goldsmith said: “It was brilliant to share the joy of the snowdrops again.

"Last year we couldn’t open for snowdrops due to the Covid rules, and in 2020 there were storms which closed the Gardens on one of the two open days.

"The snowdrops are so special, because they remind us that spring is on its way."

The Trust’s volunteers were kept busy serving hot drinks, homemade soup and homemade cake.

Visitors were able to buy snowdrops and other plants to take home.

Volunteers Lynne and Viv selling snowdrops to visitors at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex

Volunteers Lynne and Viv selling snowdrops to visitors at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

The Team Essex Photography group met at the Gardens and captured the views. 

A clump of snowdrops at The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex, with leaves and grass on the ground

Snowdrops at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

A close-up of snowdrops, The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Great Easton, Dunmow, Essex

A closeup of the snowdrops at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

A robin on a tree branch at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Great Easton, Essex

A close-up of a robin at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Great Easton, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

Scenery view of the lily pond surrounded by stone balustrades, The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex

The lily pond and the repaired stone balustrades in the Harold Peto designed Italian Garden, The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

For opening hours and prices for the open days see the website www.eastonlodge.co.uk

The Gardens of Easton Lodge
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

