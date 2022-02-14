Gallery
Hundreds attend snowdrops open day
- Credit: Team Essex Photography group
Hundreds of visitors enjoyed the snowdrops at the Gardens of Easton Lodge on Sunday (February 13).
And the Gardens will be open again on Thursday (February 17), Sunday February 20 and Thursday February 24.
Trustee Jill Goldsmith said: “It was brilliant to share the joy of the snowdrops again.
"Last year we couldn’t open for snowdrops due to the Covid rules, and in 2020 there were storms which closed the Gardens on one of the two open days.
"The snowdrops are so special, because they remind us that spring is on its way."
The Trust’s volunteers were kept busy serving hot drinks, homemade soup and homemade cake.
Visitors were able to buy snowdrops and other plants to take home.
The Team Essex Photography group met at the Gardens and captured the views.
For opening hours and prices for the open days see the website www.eastonlodge.co.uk