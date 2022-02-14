Things to do

Visitors enjoying the snowdrops during an open day at the Gardens of Easton Lodge - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed the snowdrops at the Gardens of Easton Lodge on Sunday (February 13).

And the Gardens will be open again on Thursday (February 17), Sunday February 20 and Thursday February 24.

Visitors to a snowdrops Open Day at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

Trustee Jill Goldsmith said: “It was brilliant to share the joy of the snowdrops again.

"Last year we couldn’t open for snowdrops due to the Covid rules, and in 2020 there were storms which closed the Gardens on one of the two open days.

"The snowdrops are so special, because they remind us that spring is on its way."

The Trust’s volunteers were kept busy serving hot drinks, homemade soup and homemade cake.

Visitors were able to buy snowdrops and other plants to take home.

Volunteers Lynne and Viv selling snowdrops to visitors at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

The Team Essex Photography group met at the Gardens and captured the views.

Snowdrops at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

A closeup of the snowdrops at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

A close-up of a robin at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Great Easton, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

The lily pond and the repaired stone balustrades in the Harold Peto designed Italian Garden, The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Essex - Credit: Team Essex Photography group

For opening hours and prices for the open days see the website www.eastonlodge.co.uk