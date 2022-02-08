Gardens of Easton Lodge will be open for visitors to see the snowdrops in February. - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust

With spring approaching, the Gardens of Easton Lodge will be open for visitors to see the carpets of snowdrops this month.

There will be two Sunday snowdrop open days at the gardens, on February 13 and February 20.

In addition, the gardens at Little Easton, near Great Dunmow, will also be open on Thursday, February 17 and Thursday, February 24.

There are snowdrops everywhere at the Historic England Grade II registered gardens. Swathes in the bosquet, in the beds and grass at the front of the gardens, covering the banks at the side of the glade and in the walled kitchen garden, too.

Visitors enjoy seeing the Galanthus and the chance to buy some in the green, as well as the gardens’ snowdrop merchandise. Children also love the treehouse and the fun trail. Dogs on leads are welcome.

On the open Sundays there will also be a plant stall, the Woodland Trust and local coppicers.

The Trust’s volunteers will provide the usual fayre of soup, local bacon, cheese or hummus rolls and delicious homemade cakes, hot and cold drinks.

The Gardens of Easton Lodge will be open from 11am to 4pm on February 13 and February 20, with last entry at 3pm.

Tickets will be limited in numbers to ensure COVID safety. They can be purchased in advance and are available through the booking agent Trybooking.com. Tickets can also be found through the website www.eastonlodge.co.uk

Entry costs £5.50 plus booking fee for adults, and it is free for children. Unsold tickets will be available on the gate from 12.30pm.

As for open Thursdays during the season, the Essex gardens will be open from 11am to 3pm on February 17 and 24, with last entry at 2pm.

On Thursdays visitors cannot visit the neighbouring garden of Warwick House, but there will still be lots of snowdrops to see and hot and cold drinks and homemade cakes.

Again, tickets will be limited in numbers. Adults pay £4.50 plus booking fee, and it is free for children.

Elsewhere in Essex, you can see snowdrops as part of the National Garden Scheme’s 2022 Snowdrop Festival at Grove Lodge, Saffron Walden.

This large, walled town garden is opening on Sunday, February 20 and Sunday, February 27, 2pm until 5pm on both days.

Visit essexngs.co.uk for more details.