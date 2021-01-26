Villages around Great Dunmow covered in frost and snow

Things to do

Published: 1:40 PM January 26, 2021

Bethany, aged 9, in Thaxted having a snowball fight - Credit: Leyla Sully/Facebook

Villages around Great Dunmow welcomed the first flurries of snow for the year over the past week.

Bethany, nine, from Thaxted, had a snowball fight.

She also made a mini snowman called Bob.

Bethany, aged 9, from Thaxted made a mini snowman called Bob - Credit: Leyla Sully/Facebook

Animals have also enjoyed the snow - here is proof from Jane Beanland in Stebbing!

Animals have also enjoyed the snow - here is proof from Stebbing! - Credit: Jane Beanland

Animals have also enjoyed the snow - here is proof from Stebbing! - Credit: Jane Beanland

And over to Elsenham, photos taken by Robert Talks already remind us of Christmas. Only 333 days left until the next one.

Elsenham house and street covered in snow - Credit: Robert Talks

Road sign in snowy Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks





Elsenham house and street covered in snow - Credit: Robert Talks

Elsenham house and street covered in snow - Credit: Robert Talks

Elsenham Pump House on a snowy day - Credit: Robert Talks

Post box in Elsenham with a touch of frost - Credit: Robert Talks

Untouched snow in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

A house and field in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

Snowmen in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

Vehicle tracks through snow in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks



