Villages around Great Dunmow covered in frost and snow

Villages around Great Dunmow welcomed the first flurries of snow for the year over the past week.
Bethany, nine, from Thaxted, had a snowball fight.
She also made a mini snowman called Bob.
- Credit: Leyla Sully/Facebook
Animals have also enjoyed the snow - here is proof from Jane Beanland in Stebbing!
- Credit: Jane Beanland
And over to Elsenham, photos taken by Robert Talks already remind us of Christmas. Only 333 days left until the next one.
- Credit: Robert Talks
Road sign in snowy Elsenham
- Credit: Robert Talks
- Credit: Robert Talks
- Credit: Robert Talks
Elsenham Pump House on a snowy day
- Credit: Robert Talks
Post box in Elsenham with a touch of frost
- Credit: Robert Talks
Untouched snow in Elsenham
- Credit: Robert Talks
A house and field in Elsenham
- Credit: Robert Talks
Snowmen in Elsenham
- Credit: Robert Talks
Vehicle tracks through snow in Elsenham
- Credit: Robert Talks
