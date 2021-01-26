News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Things to do >

Villages around Great Dunmow covered in frost and snow

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 1:40 PM January 26, 2021   
Bethany from Thaxted having a snowball fight

Bethany, aged 9, in Thaxted having a snowball fight - Credit: Leyla Sully/Facebook

Villages around Great Dunmow welcomed the first flurries of snow for the year over the past week. 

Bethany, nine, from Thaxted, had a snowball fight.

She also made a mini snowman called Bob.

mini snowman in Thaxted called Bob

Bethany, aged 9, from Thaxted made a mini snowman called Bob - Credit: Leyla Sully/Facebook

Animals have also enjoyed the snow - here is proof from Jane Beanland in Stebbing!

Dog in snow in Stebbing

Animals have also enjoyed the snow - here is proof from Stebbing! - Credit: Jane Beanland

Horse in snow Stebbing

Animals have also enjoyed the snow - here is proof from Stebbing! - Credit: Jane Beanland

And over to Elsenham, photos taken by Robert Talks already remind us of Christmas. Only 333 days left until the next one.

Elsenham house and street covered in a layer of snow

Elsenham house and street covered in snow - Credit: Robert Talks

Road sign in snowy Elsenham

Road sign in snowy Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks


Elsenham house and street covered in snow 

Elsenham house and street covered in snow - Credit: Robert Talks

Elsenham house and street covered in snow

Elsenham house and street covered in snow - Credit: Robert Talks

Elsenham Pump House on a snowy day

Elsenham Pump House on a snowy day - Credit: Robert Talks

Post box in Elsenham with a touch of frost

Post box in Elsenham with a touch of frost - Credit: Robert Talks

Untouched snow in Elsenham

Untouched snow in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

Elsenham house and field covered in a layer of snow

A house and field in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

Snowmen in Elsenham

Snowmen in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks

Vehicle tracks through snow in Elsenham

Vehicle tracks through snow in Elsenham - Credit: Robert Talks


You may also want to watch:

Essex Weather
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding | Gallery

Beavers help with Finchingfield's 'worst flood in 20 years'

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Chelmsford Crown Court

Man jailed for at least 18 years after murdering partner out of jealousy

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Hot lunches to support more vulnerable in community

Louise Dunderdale

person

Uttlesford District Council

Housing sites sought by Uttlesford District Council

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus