One of the Spring lambs at Rainbow Rural Centre, Sallets Green, just off High Easter Road near Barnston - Credit: Rainbow Rural Centre

Meet Spring lambs and find out more about a registered Care Farm on Sunday, April 24.

Rainbow Rural Centre based on Sallet's organic farm, Sallets Green, just off High Easter Road near Barnston, has been supporting the community for 12 years.

As well as lambs on the farm, the small flock of sheep are very popular with disabled and vulnerable children and adults who attend Farm Club.

Lambs and a sheep at Rainbow Rural Centre near Barnston - Credit: Rainbow Rural Centre

They also have Pippin the pig, three geese, a few hens and hopefully some chicks, free ranging ducks with maybe their ducklings, and Cameo the horse.

Pippin the pig at Rainbow Rural Centre near Barnston - Credit: Rainbow Rural Centre

The open day runs from 10.30am and includes a plant sale, the chance to feed the animals, enjoy the large garden, and walk on the lanes, paths and in the wood. Refreshments will be available.

Carol Monk, owner and director of the community interest company, said care farming is designed to use the farmland and environment to help support mental health and wellbeing.

Tickets cost £5 for adults. Children under age 12 get free admission. There is no need to book in advance.

There is a large car park opposite Garnetts Wood. For Blue Badge parking, please contact organisers before the open day on 07873 232 055.

For more information email farm@rainbowrural.co.uk or see www.rainbowrural.co.uk