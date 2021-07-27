In pictures: Fun at the 2021 Great Dunmow Teddy Bears' picnic
Around 300 people joined in the fun for this year's Teddy Bears' picnic on Great Dunmow's Recreation Ground.
As well as picnics, there were teddy bear and teddy throwing contests, colouring and drawing competitions, a treasure hunt and a scavenger hunt.
Members of Essex Kite Group, affiliated with the British Kite Flying Association, were on hand to help fly kites, issued to primary school children in Dunmow before the end of term.
The kites were paid for through Essex County Council's health and wellbeing fund in conjunction with Great Dunmow Town Council.
The Buffy Playbus was also on hand with activities for children, and there were mobile food and drink units.
Organised by Great Dunmow Town Council, the event raised money for the mayor's three charities - Buffy Playbus, Rowena Davey Day Centre and Uttlesford Community Travel.
Mayor Patrick Lavelle said: "We had such a fantastic day on Saturday.
"It was brilliant. I had thought we were going to have thunderstorms!"
Cllr Lavelle said it was great that so many people took part and were running around the Recreation Ground, having fun.
Cllr Lavelle said the numbers, spread across the day, included lots of new faces of people who have newly moved to Dunmow and also people whose family have lived here for many generations, with ages ranging from a 10 month old baby through to residents over the age of 80.
"We had a great mix of people coming along and just enjoying the weather, with picnic baskets."
He said three groups of participants stayed on to chat in the Recreation Ground until 7.30pm, enjoying their time outdoors in good weather.
Walk and Talk
* The council's Walk and Talk on Sunday (July 25) was affected by thunder and the possibility of rain, and a decision was made to chat in the Town Square instead of the planned two-mile walk.
The next Walk and Talk, organised for the public to raise any issues or queries, will be held in September.
