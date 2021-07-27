News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Fun at the 2021 Great Dunmow Teddy Bears' picnic

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM July 27, 2021   
Bears and soft toys are thrown into the air at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic 2021 in Uttlesford, Essex

Around 300 people joined in the fun for this year's Teddy Bears' picnic on Great Dunmow's Recreation Ground.

As well as picnics, there were teddy bear and teddy throwing contests, colouring and drawing competitions, a treasure hunt and a scavenger hunt.

Members of Essex Kite Group, affiliated with the British Kite Flying Association, were on hand to help fly kites, issued to primary school children in Dunmow before the end of term.

The kites were paid for through Essex County Council's health and wellbeing fund in conjunction with Great Dunmow Town Council.

A smiling child running with a kite in his hand at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic, Uttlesford, Essex

Having fun with kites during Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Buffy Playbus was also on hand with activities for children, and there were mobile food and drink units.

Organised by Great Dunmow Town Council, the event raised money for the mayor's three charities - Buffy Playbus, Rowena Davey Day Centre and Uttlesford Community Travel.

Mayor Patrick Lavelle, mayoress Alison Lavelle, Rev Tom Warmington at Great Dunmow Teddy Bears' Picnic, Essex

Mayor Patrick Lavelle and Mayoress Alison Lavelle, and Rev Tom Warmington with children, in front of the Buffy Playbus, during this year's Great Dunmow Teddy Bears' Picnic - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mayor Patrick Lavelle said: "We had such a fantastic day on Saturday.

"It was brilliant. I had thought we were going to have thunderstorms!"

Cllr Lavelle said it was great that so many people took part and were running around the Recreation Ground, having fun.

Cllr Lavelle said the numbers, spread across the day, included lots of new faces of people who have newly moved to Dunmow and also people whose family have lived here for many generations, with ages ranging from a 10 month old baby through to residents over the age of 80.

"We had a great mix of people coming along and just enjoying the weather, with picnic baskets."

He said three groups of participants stayed on to chat in the Recreation Ground until 7.30pm, enjoying their time outdoors in good weather.

Walk and Talk

* The council's Walk and Talk on Sunday (July 25) was affected by thunder and the possibility of rain, and a decision was made to chat in the Town Square instead of the planned two-mile walk.

The next Walk and Talk, organised for the public to raise any issues or queries, will be held in September.


Teddy Bears' Picnic picture gallery

Bears and soft toys are thrown into the air at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic 2021 in Uttlesford, Essex

Bears and soft toys are thrown into the air at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic 2021 in Uttlesford, Essex

Bears and soft toys are thrown into the air at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic 2021 in Uttlesford, Essex

Children throwing teddy bears at an outdoor contest at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic, U:ttlesford, Essex

The teddy bear throwing contest at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic - Credit: Saffron Photo

Child colouring in, surrounded by teddy bears during a Teddy Bears' Picnic in Great Dunmow, Essex

A colouring competition was one of the many events during this year's Teddy Bears' Picnic in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children playing a variety of games outdoors at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic, Essex

Fun at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children playing with toys during the Teddy Bears' Picnic, Great Dunmow, Essex

Younger children having fun at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic - Credit: Saffron Photo

A group of adults and children sitting on grass with a picnic at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic, Essex

A group at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic - Credit: Saffron Photo

Residents with picnics on the grass this year's Teddy Bears' Picnic in Great Dunmow, Essex

Residents brought their picnics and had fun on the Recreation Ground for this year's Teddy Bears' Picnic in Great Dunmow. The Buffy Playbus is in the background - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two children under a tree with the letter D pinned up, during a treasure hunt in Great Dunmow, Essex

Treasure hunt fun during this year's Teddy Bears' Picnic in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two children searching for letters pinned to trees during a treasure hunt in Great Dunmow, Essex

Treasure hunt fun during this year's Teddy Bears' Picnic in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children under a tree treasure hunting letters pinned up during a Teddy Bears' Picnic in Great Dunmow, Essex

Treasure hunt fun during this year's Teddy Bears' Picnic in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

A child smiling and running, a kit in the background, at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic, Essex

Fun with kite flying on the Recreation Ground, Great Dunmow as part of this year's Teddy Bears' Picnic - Credit: Saffron Photo

A smiling child running with a kite in his hand at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic, Uttlesford, Essex

Two children with a kite each during Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic, Essex

Having fun with kites during Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic, on the Recreation Ground - Credit: Saffron Photo

A woman and a child in a wheelchair having fun flying a kite at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic, Essex

Kite flying fun during Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A man flying a kit at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic on the Recreation Ground

Kite flying with help from Essex Kite Group at Great Dunmow's Teddy Bears' Picnic on the Recreation Ground - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mayor Patrick Lavelle, mayoress Alison Lavelle, Rev Tom Warmington at Great Dunmow Teddy Bears' Picnic, Essex

