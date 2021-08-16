Published: 7:00 AM August 16, 2021

The Cedar of Lebanon at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton near Great Dunmow - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust

Easton Lodge originally stood at the heart of a hunting forest, filled with historic oaks.

In Victorian times a wider variety of trees were planted. And while the giant redwood is not the biggest of its type, these days it towers over the car park entrance at the Gardens of Easton Lodge.

The Cedars of Lebanon, one of which was planted by King Edward VII, are probably as wide as they are tall.

On Sunday (August 22), visitors at the Open Day will be encouraged to look closely at the trees.

A scarlet oak at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton near Great Dunmow - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust

An Atlantic cedar at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton near Great Dunmow - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust

They include the young scarlet oak at the top of the Glade, the old red oak and Atlantic cedar at the bottom, the limes which line the walks around the treehouse, and the fruit trees in the walled kitchen garden.

Visitors will be able to seek out the national and county champion trees and there will be a special tree trail for children.

Additionally, there will be exhibitions of bonsai trees and woodcrafts, stalls and refreshments available.

Woodwind of Stortford will play a mix of tunes, including swing and songs from the movies.

The Gardens are open from 11am to 5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

Purchase tickets in advance via the Gardens’ website at http://www.eastonlodge.co.uk/

Tickets are also available via the Garden's Facebook page or through www.Trybooking.com/uk/

Advance tickets are not required for visitors arriving after 1pm. The entrance fee is £5.50 for adults (children free).

The Gardens of Easton Lodge, at Little Easton near Great Dunmow, are Historic England Grade II registered.

In 1902 the Countess of Warwick - mistress to the Prince of Wales before he acceded to the throne as Edward VII - commissioned Harold Peto to redesign her Gardens.



