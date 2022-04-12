The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race returns for another year

A tentacle themed soapbox car hurdles down the hill and over a ramp - Credit: MATTHEW NUTT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Great Dunmow Round Table will once again host the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race.

The event is the second most popular soapbox race in the UK, second only to Redbull, which makes it the largest independent soapbox race in the whole of the UK.

Over 60 teams will compete to take the top spot in their custom themed karts “powered by nothing but gravity and sheer courage”.

Racers will rush down a 280 metre track and will be scored on the quickest time, soapbox design and pleasing the crowds by the organisers.

A Wallace and Gromit themed soapbox car rushes down the hill - Credit: MATTHEW NUTT PHOTOGRAPHY

This is the third Dunmow Soapbox Race to be held since 2018, as the 2020 and 2021 races were cancelled due to COVID-19.

However, this year the race is back on and over 40 teams are competing to win and raise money for this year's chosen beneficiaries.

A Wallace and Gromit themed soapbox car rushes down the hill - Credit: MATTHEW NUTT PHOTOGRAPHY

The last race in 2019 was won by "Fast & Furious Flitch House", a team set up by a tapas restaurant in the local area.

They beat over 50 other teams including other amateurs and teams made up from professional soapbox racers, mechanics and engineers.

A blue soapbox car rushes down the hill - Credit: MATTHEW NUTT PHOTOGRAPHY

The driver, Matt Coleman, said "We came to win and that's what we did. The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race has been incredible and really well organised. Start to finish I can't fault it! I'm looking forward to winning this trophy again next year".

The race attracted an audience of 20,000 people, a more than three times increase on the 2018 race which saw 6,000 members of the public attend the event.

A man in a Bumble Bee costume marches down the road - Credit: MATTHEW NUTT PHOTOGRAPHY

It also managed to raise £40,000 - a £30,000 increase on the race the year prior - which was then split between all charities involved: The Great Dunmow Round Table, Mind of West Essex and St Clare Hospice.

Great Dunmow Roundtable has worked hard for the local area and raised over £250,000 over the last 10 years through fireworks nights, Santa’s sleigh and concerts.

A group of four drag queens walks down the road - Credit: MATTHEW NUTT PHOTOGRAPHY

There will be other attractions at the race, including a bar, food, stalls and bouncy castles.

The event would not be possible without their sponsors, particularly the head sponsor Weston Homes.

The Muckers soapbox car racing down the road - Credit: MATTHEW NUTT PHOTOGRAPHY

The race will take place at Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, on May 1, 2022 and will start at 10am and continue until each team has finished.

Entrance is free though donations are encouraged and requested upon entry.