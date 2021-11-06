Artists impression of how a dinosaur-themed attraction being planned for Essex could look - Credit: supplied

A dinosaur park is being planned for an outdoor Essex attraction.

The attraction at Marsh Farm, in South Woodham Ferrers, Chelmsford, is set to feature some of the most iconic dinosaurs including Stegosaurus and Velociraptor.

The scheme is being marketed in part as a useful tool for schools and children’s learning.

The person behind the idea, Marsh Farm owner James Sinclair and his Partyman company, took over the 50-acre site in South Woodham Ferrers in 2013.

Figures on its website say visitor numbers are around 250,000 a year.

Plans submitted to Chelmsford City Council say the dinosaur-based attraction will form part of children’s educational experience at Marsh Farm, providing both “recreational and educational opportunities within a themed environment”.

You may also want to watch:

It also suggest the attraction will help schools within Key Stage 1 and 2 to encourage learning to include fossil hunts, dinosaur jigsaws and bone puzzles.

The proposed dinosaur park will have a concrete surface and contain small scale replicas of dinosaurs and a climbing wall.

The plans include ideas for a Brachiosaurus with eggs in one section, Plateosaurus, Vulcandon and a raptor in another.

Two other areas would have a Stegosaurus facing off against a Velociraptor in one and a triceratops and baby, an Allosaurus and a Stegosaurus.

An entrance design appears to have taken inspiration from the gates featured in the blockbuster film Jurassic Park.

In conclusion the application says: “This application relates to a change of use of land and buildings to an additional dinosaur themed educational attraction for existing visitors to Marsh Farm Animal Adventure Park.

“It will be accessible in common with the remainder of the facility and is not a standalone element.

“The proposals are not demonstrative in nature and sits well with the existing development, utilising land and buildings already identified as ancillary to the facility.

“There is both national and local planning policy support for development of this type associated with an established and thriving rural animal adventure park enterprise.

“There are no technical reasons why the development should not be permitted.”



