Gallery
Horticultural summer show attracts over 150 entries
Linda Prior, Bardfield Horticultural Society
- Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society
Great Bardfield has held its first village event for 18 months.
Despite the dreadful hail storm a couple of weeks ago which decimated gardens, there were over 150 exhibits on the benches in many varied categories for the Bardfield Horticultural Society Summer Show in the Town Hall.
The children’s sunflower growing challenge proved popular, with every child who took part getting a prize.
Colourful and interesting displays included floral art depicting ‘Life on the Bird Table’.
Tea and cakes were served at The Bell Inn in a marquee next door to the hall.
Trophies and cups were presented to winners.
It was a super event which bought the village together again in a safe, well run environment.
None of this would have been possible without the optimism and enthusiasm of our committee.
We are in need of new members and particularly a treasurer as ours has recently moved out of the area. Contact Linda Prior on 07969184845 for information.
Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show in pictures: