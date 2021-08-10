News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Horticultural summer show attracts over 150 entries

Linda Prior, Bardfield Horticultural Society

Published: 7:00 AM August 10, 2021   
Visitors admiring floral entries at Bardfield Horticultural Society Summer Show, Great Bardfield, Essex

Visitors admiring the entries at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Great Bardfield has held its first village event for 18 months.

Despite the dreadful hail storm a couple of weeks ago which decimated gardens, there were over 150 exhibits on the benches in many varied categories for the Bardfield Horticultural Society Summer Show in the Town Hall.

The children’s sunflower growing challenge proved popular, with every child who took part getting a prize.

Colourful and interesting displays included floral art depicting ‘Life on the Bird Table’.

Tea and cakes were served at The Bell Inn in a marquee next door to the hall.

Trophies and cups were presented to winners.

It was a super event which bought the village together again in a safe, well run environment.

None of this would have been possible without the optimism and enthusiasm of our committee.

We are in need of new members and particularly a treasurer as ours has recently moved out of the area. Contact Linda Prior on 07969184845 for information.  


Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show in pictures:

Visitors chat and admire exhibits at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show, Great Bardfield, Essex

Visitors at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show, the first village event in 18 months - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

A penguin made of vegetables, submitted as an entry to Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show, Great Bardfield

A vegetable animal at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Entries on a table for Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show, Great Bardfield, Essex

Entries on display at this year's Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Flowers in vases at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show, Great Bardfield, Essex

Entries for this year's Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

A certificate stating 1st prize and a red rosette on a floral display at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show

First prize for this floral display at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Entries on tables including flowers and vegetables for Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show, Essex

Entries for Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Prize certificates and rosettes awarded at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show, Essex

Prize certificates and rosettes awarded at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Flowers and plants on a table with certificates and rosettes at entries at Bardfield Horticultural Society Summer Show

Prize winning entries at this year's Bardfield Horticultural Society Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society


Four flower entries submitted to Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show, Great Bardfield, Essex

Entries in Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society


