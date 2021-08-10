Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM August 10, 2021

Great Bardfield has held its first village event for 18 months.

Despite the dreadful hail storm a couple of weeks ago which decimated gardens, there were over 150 exhibits on the benches in many varied categories for the Bardfield Horticultural Society Summer Show in the Town Hall.

The children’s sunflower growing challenge proved popular, with every child who took part getting a prize.

Colourful and interesting displays included floral art depicting ‘Life on the Bird Table’.

Tea and cakes were served at The Bell Inn in a marquee next door to the hall.

Trophies and cups were presented to winners.

It was a super event which bought the village together again in a safe, well run environment.

None of this would have been possible without the optimism and enthusiasm of our committee.

We are in need of new members and particularly a treasurer as ours has recently moved out of the area. Contact Linda Prior on 07969184845 for information.





Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show in pictures:

Visitors at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show, the first village event in 18 months - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

A vegetable animal at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Entries on display at this year's Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Entries for this year's Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

First prize for this floral display at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Entries for Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Prize certificates and rosettes awarded at Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society

Prize winning entries at this year's Bardfield Horticultural Society Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society





Entries in Bardfield Horticultural Society's Summer Show - Credit: Bardfield Horticultural Society



