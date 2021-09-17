There was fun and laughter at Finchingfield's three-legged race.
As well as two races for children, and one for adults, there was also a duck race, live music, and stalls. Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever also gave support.
Lee Rider, one of the organisers, said: “The parish has been looking forward to this celebration for so long, after the last 18 months we’ve all had and it was magical to see so many people out, mingling and just having fun again.
"The weather was perfect, we raised a lot of money for FINCHE, our youth activities charity, which enables us to fund so much in Finchingfield."
He added: "It could not have gone any better. Now, a little rest and then we start planning our free, weekly Arts n Crafts club for our youngsters, which events like this make possible.
You may also want to watch:
"Our thanks to all that made it possible.”
Picture Gallery
Lowering the sluice gate to get some water flowing ready for Finchingfield duck race 2021
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Release the ducks! Here we go for the Finchingfield duck race 2021
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Go that way! The Finchingfield duck race marshalls ensure the ducks do not go off course!
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Go ducks, go! Finchingfield Duck Race 2021 is underway.........
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The first Finchingfield 3-legged race for children is about to start
- Credit: Saffron Photo
And they're off! Children take part in Finchingfield three-legged race 2021
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Children taking part in Finchingfield three-legged race 2021
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Time for a drink! Thirsty children have a break after the run in the three-legged race in Finchingfield
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The picture of concentration while these two take part in the Finchingfield race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Fun at the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Ready? Serious concentration in Finchingfield's three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Participants in the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Finchingfield's three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Finchingfield's three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Finchingfield's three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Finchingfield's three-legged race was well supported
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Fun at Finchingfield's three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Fun at Finchingfield's three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Fun costumes at Finchingfield's three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Fun costumes at Finchingfield's three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Olympic star Beth Shriever at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race, speaking to the crowds about her experiences, with Lee Rider
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Fun at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Crossing the pond for Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The adults three-legged race underway in Finchingfield - is that Harry and Megan in the water?
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Participants crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Music at Finchingfield three-legged race
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Live music at Finchingfield's three legged race day
- Credit: Saffron Photo