Picture gallery: Spot yourself at Finchingfield 2021 three-legged race

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM September 17, 2021   
Finchingfield's three-legged race

Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

There was fun and laughter at Finchingfield's three-legged race.

As well as two races for children, and one for adults, there was also a duck race, live music, and stalls. Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever also gave support.

Lee Rider, one of the organisers, said: “The parish has been looking forward to this celebration for so long, after the last 18 months we’ve all had and it was magical to see so many people out, mingling and just having fun again.

"The weather was perfect, we raised a lot of money for FINCHE, our youth activities charity, which enables us to fund so much in Finchingfield."

He added: "It could not have gone any better. Now, a little rest and then we start planning our free, weekly Arts n Crafts club for our youngsters, which events like this make possible.

"Our thanks to all that made it possible.”

Lowering the sluice gate to get some water flowing ready for Finchingfield duck race 2021

Lowering the sluice gate to get some water flowing ready for Finchingfield duck race 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Release the ducks! Here we go for the Finchingfield duck race 2021

Release the ducks! Here we go for the Finchingfield duck race 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Finchingfield duck race marshalls ensure the ducks do not go off course!

Go that way! The Finchingfield duck race marshalls ensure the ducks do not go off course! - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two men in the water ensuring the ducks set off on their race, Finchingfield, Essex, September 2021

Go ducks, go! Finchingfield Duck Race 2021 is underway......... - Credit: Saffron Photo

The first Finchingfield 3-legged race for children is about to start

The first Finchingfield 3-legged race for children is about to start - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children take part in Finchingfield three-legged race 2021

And they're off! Children take part in Finchingfield three-legged race 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children taking part in Finchingfield three-legged race 2021

Children taking part in Finchingfield three-legged race 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Thirsty children have a break after the run in the Finchingfield three-legged race 2021

Time for a drink! Thirsty children have a break after the run in the three-legged race in Finchingfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two children in a three legged race, running and concentrating, Finchingfield, Essex

The picture of concentration while these two take part in the Finchingfield race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Young children crossing a bridge taking part in a 3-legged race, Finchingfield, Essex

Fun at the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children ready to run in Finchingfield's three-legged race, Essex

Ready? Serious concentration in Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children in the three-legged race, Finchingfield, Essex

Participants in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Finchingfield's three-legged race

Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Finchingfield's three-legged race

Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Finchingfield's three-legged race

Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Crowd, Finchingfield's three-legged race

Finchingfield's three-legged race was well supported - Credit: Saffron Photo

Men in costumes, Finchingfield's three-legged race

Fun at Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Men in white nursing uniforms, Finchingfield's three-legged race

Fun at Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun costumes at Finchingfield's three-legged race

Fun costumes at Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun costumes at Finchingfield's three-legged race

Fun costumes at Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Olympic star Beth Shriever at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race with Lee Rider, Essex

Olympic star Beth Shriever at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race, speaking to the crowds about her experiences, with Lee Rider - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race

Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race

Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two people dressed as footballers at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race

Fun at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race

Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress going through the pond in a three-legged race, Finchingfield, Essex

Crossing the pond for Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race, Essex

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

The adults three-legged race underway in Finchingfield - is that Harry and Megan in the water?

The adults three-legged race underway in Finchingfield - is that Harry and Megan in the water? - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Footballers crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race

Participants crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Band playing live music, Finchingfield three legged race day, September 2021, Essex

Music at Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Singer, band, at Finchingfield three legged race day

Live music at Finchingfield's three legged race day - Credit: Saffron Photo


