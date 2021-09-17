Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM September 17, 2021

There was fun and laughter at Finchingfield's three-legged race.

As well as two races for children, and one for adults, there was also a duck race, live music, and stalls. Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever also gave support.

Lee Rider, one of the organisers, said: “The parish has been looking forward to this celebration for so long, after the last 18 months we’ve all had and it was magical to see so many people out, mingling and just having fun again.

"The weather was perfect, we raised a lot of money for FINCHE, our youth activities charity, which enables us to fund so much in Finchingfield."

He added: "It could not have gone any better. Now, a little rest and then we start planning our free, weekly Arts n Crafts club for our youngsters, which events like this make possible.

"Our thanks to all that made it possible.”

Picture Gallery

Lowering the sluice gate to get some water flowing ready for Finchingfield duck race 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Release the ducks! Here we go for the Finchingfield duck race 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Go that way! The Finchingfield duck race marshalls ensure the ducks do not go off course! - Credit: Saffron Photo

Go ducks, go! Finchingfield Duck Race 2021 is underway......... - Credit: Saffron Photo

The first Finchingfield 3-legged race for children is about to start - Credit: Saffron Photo

And they're off! Children take part in Finchingfield three-legged race 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children taking part in Finchingfield three-legged race 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Time for a drink! Thirsty children have a break after the run in the three-legged race in Finchingfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

The picture of concentration while these two take part in the Finchingfield race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun at the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Ready? Serious concentration in Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Participants in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Finchingfield's three-legged race was well supported - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun at Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun at Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun costumes at Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun costumes at Finchingfield's three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Olympic star Beth Shriever at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race, speaking to the crowds about her experiences, with Lee Rider - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fun costumes at Finchingfield Three-Legged Race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Crossing the pond for Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

The adults three-legged race underway in Finchingfield - is that Harry and Megan in the water? - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Participants crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Competitors in fancy dress crossing the pond in the Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Music at Finchingfield three-legged race - Credit: Saffron Photo

Live music at Finchingfield's three legged race day - Credit: Saffron Photo



