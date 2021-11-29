David Guetta's show at Creamfields 2021. He will headline Creamfields South 2022 in Hylands Park, Chelmsford. - Credit: Anthony Mooney

Creamfields South tickets go on sale on Tuesday – and are expected to sell out within hours.

The inaugural Chelmsford edition of the world-famous electronic dance music festival is set to take over Hylands Park from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, 2022.





Who has been announced for Creamfields South 2022?

Held over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, Creamfields South is set to feature headline sets from David Guetta and Calvin Harris.

The likes of Becky Hill, Camelphat, Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens and Jamie Jones have also been announced in the phase one line-up reveal.

Tickets for Creamfields South 2022 go on sale on Tuesday, November 30, 2022. - Credit: Anthony Mooney





When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Creamfields South 2022 go on sale tomorrow – Tuesday, November 30 – at 9am GMT for those with pre-sale access.

With more than 200,000 people having signed up for early access to tickets for the 50,000 capacity, three-day camping fest, Creamfields South is expected to sell out straight away.

Those signing up for early bird tickets at www.creamfieldschelmsford.com/signup/ will receive an exclusive ticket link by email at 9am on Tuesday.

Tickets go on general sale an hour later at 10am.

For more on Creamfields South, visit www.creamfieldssouth.com







