This year's Creamfields festival in Daresbury, Cheshire. Creamfields South will take place in Hylands Park in June 2022. - Credit: Anthony Mooney

Organisers are set to announce the first "massive" headline acts appearing at next year's new Creamfields South 2022 festival in Essex.

Tickets will also go on sale later this month.

When is Creamfields South 2022?

Camping festival Creamfields South will arrive in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, for the first time over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

The two-day electronic dance music extravaganza is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Tiesto at this year's Creamfields festival in Cheshire. Creamfields South will take place in Hylands Park, Essex, in June 2022. - Credit: Jack Kimber Photography





When do Creamfields South tickets go on sale?

After initially announcing tickets would be available in October, Creamfields South tickets will finally go on sale later this month on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

They are expected to sell out fast.





How to get Creamfields 2022 tickets?

With next August's cinch presents Creamfields 25th anniversary event at Daresbury, Cheshire, completely sold out, tickets for new sister festival Creamfields South 2022 will be snapped up quickly.

Dance music fans should sign up at creamfieldschelmsford.com/signup to receive details when they go on sale.

Creamfields 2021 festival. The dance music event comes to Essex in June 2022. - Credit: Anthony Mooney





Who is appearing on the Creamfields South line-up?

Promoters say the first "massive" headline acts set to appear at Creamfields' new Essex festival will be announced on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

This will be Phase 1 of the line-up reveal.

Creamfields' official Instagram page posted: "Turn your post notifications ON ⚠️We’ll be announcing some massive headline acts for Creamfields South next Thursday 25 November 🔥

"Tickets are expected to sell out when they go on sale on Tuesday 30 November, make sure you’ve signed up to avoid missing out 🎟 Link in bio #CreamfieldsSouth"



