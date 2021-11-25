Updated

David Guetta at Creamfields 2021 earlier this year. The festival will be staging Creamfields South in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, in June 2022. - Credit: Anthony Mooney

Organisers have announced the first headline acts set for next year's Creamfields South Chelmsford line-up in Hylands Park.

The electronic dance music festival is set to arrive in Essex for three days over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend – from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Among the huge artists announced in the phase one announcement are Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, deadmau5 and Jamie Jones.

Becky Hill, Carl Cox, Camelphat, Charlotte de Witte and Amelie Lens have also been revealed in the first line-up announcement.

The inaugural edition of Creamfields South will feature a collection of some of the biggest names from across the dance music spectrum.

It’s a mix of big-hitting superstars and global underground legends including Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Fatboy Slim.

David Guetta is set for Friday, June 3, while Calvin Harris tops the bill on Saturday, June 4.

Becky Hill will be making her Creamfields debut performing live.

Meanwhile leading the charge on the underground tip is the king of techno himself Carl Cox, legendary Liverpool duo Camelphat, deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens and Paradise head honcho Jamie Jones.

The Creamfields South 2022 phase one line-up announcement. - Credit: Creamfields

There's more than 150 acts still to be unleashed for Hylands Park, performing across seven stages including the colossal 15,000 capacity Steel Yard superstructure.

The launch of Creamfields South coincides with the award-winning festival's 25-year celebrations and will kick-start the festival season in 2022.

As with the first ever Creamfields in 1998, BBC Radio 1 will be there to mark the occasion, broadcasting some of the best sets from the weekend.

Organisers say Creamfields South has had more than 110,000 signups already – that’s over twice the 50,000 capacity of the venue for the three-day camping festival.

David Guetta at Creamfields 2021 earlier this year. The festival will be holding Creamfields South in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, in June 2022. - Credit: Anthony Mooney

Tickets for the inaugural Creamfields South go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Promoters predict the festival will sell out quickly.

To secure tickets, fans are urged to sign-up for the presale to receive an exclusive link at 9am an hour before tickets go on general sale. Visit www.creamfieldschelmsford.com/signup/



