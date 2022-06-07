Gallery
Creamfields South 2023 festival dates announced for Hylands Park
- Credit: Jack Kimber Photography Ltd
With the dust barely settled on the inaugural Creamfields South at Hylands Park, organisers have confirmed when the dance music festival will return to Essex in 2023.
Creamfields South kicked off the 2022 festival season over the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, with a sell-out crowd of electronic music fans descending on Hylands Park in Chelmsford.
Following the success of the first South edition, Creamfields HQ have announced that the festival will return to Hylands Park over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend in 2023.
Creamfields South 2023 will take place in Essex from Friday, May 26th to Sunday, May 28th next year.
The 2022 edition of cinch presents Creamfields South saw the likes of Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, Andy C, Wilkinson, Charlotte de Witte and plenty more play across a multitude of arenas.
You can sign up for tickets for Creamfields South's second edition now at www.creamfieldssouth.com/signup