The awe-inspiring stages, big top tents and arenas are up, the full line-up has been announced and all roads lead to Hylands Park for electronic dance music fans this bank holiday weekend.

cinch presents Creamfields comes to Hylands Park in Essex. - Credit: Anthony Mooney

Creamfields South arrives in Chelmsford for the first time over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The car park opens to ticket holders at noon on Thursday, June 2, with the legendary dance brand set to bring world-class DJs and music acts to the Essex countryside.

The inaugural edition of cinch presents Creamfields South features a collection of some of the biggest names from across the dance music spectrum.

David Guetta and Fatboy Slim are the huge attractions on the Main Stage on Bank Holiday Friday, June 3, while Becky Hill, Jonas Blue, Joel Corry and Jodie Harsh will also appear.

The Mega Arena hosts Eric Prydz and Charlotte de Witte.

Elsewhere, the Friday line-up at Creamfield's new south festival includes the likes of legendary Liverpool duo Camelphat, Jamie Jones, Maya Jane Coles and Hybrid Minds.

David Guetta at last year's Creamfields. He headlines the cinch presents Creamfields South Main Stage in Hylands Park, Essex. - Credit: Anthony Mooney

Chart-topper Calvin Harris headlines the Main Stage the following night with the Saturday, June 4 line-up also including MK, Oliver Heldens and Idris Elba.

You can see Carl Cox in the Mega Arena, while the Generator line-up includes Deadmau5, Example and a DJ set by Faithless.

The Warehouse will host Fisher, Solardo and Pete Tong on the Saturday, while the likes of Andy C, Wilkinson and Shy FX will be in Sub_Aural and Armand Van Helden and Hannah Wants in Cream.

Tickets for the camping festival are expected to sell out.

All bars and food concessions at Creamfields are cashless.

For full opening times and closing times over the weekend, visit creamfieldschelmsford.com/opening-times/

The cinch presents Creamfields South line-up set for Hylands Park, Chelmsford. - Credit: Creamfields

On Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, Greater Anglia Trains will be operating a late service from Chelmsford, with trains departing Chelmsford Train Station up until 1.30am travelling back to London, plus an additional service available for customers travelling back to Ipswich via Colchester.

For more on the festival, visit https://creamfieldschelmsford.com/ or download the official Creamfields South App, on which set times will go live on Day 1.