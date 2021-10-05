Creamfields Chelmsford 2022 tickets to go on sale this month
Tickets for Creamfields' new Chelmsford festival next summer will go on sale later this month.
The electronic dance music extravaganza is scheduled for Hylands Park, Essex, on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Having already sold out its 2022 edition in Daresbury, Cheshire, Cream organisers have confirmed tickets for its southern sister site at Chelmsford over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend will go on sale from 9am on Friday, October 29, 2021.
More than 60,000 people have already signed up for ticket info via the festival's website.
Tickets for the inaugural Creamfields Chelmsford are expected to sell out quickly, judging by the response to cinch presents Creamfields 2022, which is the fastest selling Creamfields on record.
The official Instagram page of the world’s leading dance music festival posted: "After the record-breaking sell-out of #cinchxCreamfields 2022, our 25 year celebrations are about to step up a gear as sister festival Creamfields Chelmsford goes on sale this month!
"With over 60,000 signups already, sign up for tickets creamfieldschelmsford.com/signup"
Creamfields South will be a multi-stage, 50,000 capacity two-day camping festival.
It will give dance music fans in Essex the chance to experience Creamfields' colossal 15,000 capacity Steel Yard superstructure.
This year's cinch presents Creamfields in Daresbury saw 70,000 electronic music fans come together to see performances from the likes of David Guetta, Tiësto, Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Nina Kraviz, Bicep Live and The Chemical Brothers.
Over the last 25 years Creamfields has become one of the longest running electronic music festivals, renowned globally for delivering unbeatable world-class line-ups and show-stopping production.
Next year's line-ups have yet to be announced.
Following Creamfields Chelmsford on June 3-4, cinch presents Creamfields 2022 will return to Daresbury, Cheshire, over the August Bank Holiday weekend, August 25 to August 28.
For more on Creamfields Chelmsford, visit https://creamfieldschelmsford.com/