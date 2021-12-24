Gallery
Christmas trees decor included 'Christmas dinner' and 'parachuting bears'
- Credit: submitted
Organisers behind the Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints Church in Rayne say it is one of the most successful held to date.
Creative entries included Christmas trees decorated in themes including Christmas dinner, parachuting bears, gardening, and rubbish.
Almost 900 votes were cast for the favourite tree.
The winning tree was the Biodiversi-Tree by Rayne School Gardening Club.
In second place was the parachuting teddies and in third the Rayne Brownies Christmas Dinner Tree.
After the viewing closed on Saturday, Braintree Male Voice Choir gave a free sing-along concert to a packed church.
On Sunday, there was a showing of the Christmas film Elf which was well supported, and popcorn and hot chocolate were provided.
Most Read
- 1 Vehicles had to slow down to avoid stabbing attack
- 2 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
- 3 Essex Covid fight: Schools, support, and Dunmow walk-in jab clinic
- 4 Felsted School donates food, clothing and toys to Christmas scheme
- 5 Penguin trail opens in Rayne
- 6 Dunmow store owners offer to pay customer parking fees
- 7 Pre-booked recycling slots planned for vans, pick-ups, trailers
- 8 Meet the cast of this year's special Harlow Playhouse pantomime Robin Hood
- 9 Katie Price alleged assault: Suspect 'released under investigation'
- 10 People with Omicron up to 70pc less likely to need visit to hospital
Organisers said they want to thank everyone who supported the event, which has raised almost £2,000 towards the upkeep of All Saints Church.
Gallery