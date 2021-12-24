News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Christmas trees decor included 'Christmas dinner' and 'parachuting bears'

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:06 AM December 24, 2021
Decorated Christmas trees, All Saints Church, Rayne, Essex

Rayne's Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints Church - Credit: submitted

Organisers behind the Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints Church in Rayne say it is one of the most successful held to date.

Creative entries included Christmas trees decorated in themes including Christmas dinner, parachuting bears, gardening, and rubbish.

Almost 900 votes were cast for the favourite tree.

The winning tree was the Biodiversi-Tree by Rayne School Gardening Club. 

In second place was the parachuting teddies and in third the Rayne Brownies Christmas Dinner Tree. 

After the viewing closed on Saturday, Braintree Male Voice Choir gave a free sing-along concert to a packed church.

On Sunday, there was a showing of the Christmas film Elf which was well supported, and popcorn and hot chocolate were provided.

Organisers said they want to thank everyone who supported the event, which has raised almost £2,000 towards the upkeep of All Saints Church.

Christmas tree decorated with gardening items, All Saints Church, Rayne, Essex

The winning tree at the Christmas Tree Festival in All Saints Church, Rayne, called Biodiversi-Tree by Rayne School's gardening club - Credit: submitted

Bertie Littlewood-Aves with the tree he created with Kay, called Parachuting Bears, Rayne, Essex

Bertie Littlewood-Aves in front of his tree called Parachuting Bears at All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

Eleanor with the Parachuting Teddies Tree at All Saints Church, Rayne, 2021

Eleanor Woods with the Parachuting Teddies Tree which came second at the Christmas Tree Festival in All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

Tom Woods with the Christmas Dinner Tree with white plates of food as decor, at All Saints Church, Rayne

Tom Woods with the Christmas Dinner Tree, at All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

Christmas tree with white plates with 'Christmas dinner' as decor, Rayne, Essex

This Christmas Dinner themed tree by the Rayne Brownies gained third place at the Christmas Tree Festival in All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

A Christmas tree decorated using the theme of rubbish at All Saints Church, Rayne, Essex

A Christmas tree decorated using the theme of rubbish at All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

Entries in the 2021 Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints Church, Rayne, Essex

Entries in the 2021 Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

Braintree Male Voice Choir led a sing-along at All Saints Church, Rayne

Braintree Male Voice Choir led a sing-along at All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted


Christmas
Dunmow News
Essex

