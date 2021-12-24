Gallery

Organisers behind the Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints Church in Rayne say it is one of the most successful held to date.

Creative entries included Christmas trees decorated in themes including Christmas dinner, parachuting bears, gardening, and rubbish.

Almost 900 votes were cast for the favourite tree.

The winning tree was the Biodiversi-Tree by Rayne School Gardening Club.

In second place was the parachuting teddies and in third the Rayne Brownies Christmas Dinner Tree.

After the viewing closed on Saturday, Braintree Male Voice Choir gave a free sing-along concert to a packed church.

On Sunday, there was a showing of the Christmas film Elf which was well supported, and popcorn and hot chocolate were provided.

Organisers said they want to thank everyone who supported the event, which has raised almost £2,000 towards the upkeep of All Saints Church.

The winning tree at the Christmas Tree Festival in All Saints Church, Rayne, called Biodiversi-Tree by Rayne School's gardening club - Credit: submitted

Bertie Littlewood-Aves in front of his tree called Parachuting Bears at All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

Eleanor Woods with the Parachuting Teddies Tree which came second at the Christmas Tree Festival in All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

Tom Woods with the Christmas Dinner Tree, at All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

This Christmas Dinner themed tree by the Rayne Brownies gained third place at the Christmas Tree Festival in All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

A Christmas tree decorated using the theme of rubbish at All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

Entries in the 2021 Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted

Braintree Male Voice Choir led a sing-along at All Saints Church, Rayne - Credit: submitted



