Christmas lights switch-on and free Gingerbread trail
- Credit: Braintree District Council
Braintree switches on its Christmas lights on Saturday (November 20).
The fun starts at 12noon, with live music ahead of the 5.30pm switch-on.
It's the same day a free Gingerbread Trail opens, encouraging participants to find 27 gingerbread characters hidden in windows of shops and businesses across the town centre.
Participants will be able to pick up a free trail map at Braintree Town Hall, Braintree Library or visit www.visitbraintreedistrict.co.uk/whats-on/gingerbreadtrail
Once they have completed the trail, shoppers can return them to Braintree Town Hall, Braintree Library or Causeway House.
They will receive a certificate of thanks from Father Christmas, a sticker and be entered into a prize draw for prizes donated by local businesses.
The free trail will be available until Monday, December 20.
Share photos using #BraintreeGingerbreadTrail or tag @VisitBraintreeDistrict on Instagram and Facebook.
