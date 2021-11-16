News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Christmas lights switch-on and free Gingerbread trail

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:14 PM November 16, 2021
Poster for the Braintree Gingerbread Trail

The Gingerbread Trail opens in Braintree on Saturday November 20 - Credit: Braintree District Council

Braintree switches on its Christmas lights on Saturday (November 20).

The fun starts at 12noon, with live music ahead of the 5.30pm switch-on.

It's the same day a free Gingerbread Trail opens, encouraging participants to find 27 gingerbread characters hidden in windows of shops and businesses across the town centre.

Participants will be able to pick up a free trail map at Braintree Town Hall, Braintree Library or visit www.visitbraintreedistrict.co.uk/whats-on/gingerbreadtrail

Once they have completed the trail, shoppers can return them to Braintree Town Hall, Braintree Library or Causeway House.

They will receive a certificate of thanks from Father Christmas, a sticker and be entered into a prize draw for prizes donated by local businesses.

The free trail will be available until Monday, December 20.

Share photos using #BraintreeGingerbreadTrail or tag @VisitBraintreeDistrict on Instagram and Facebook.

Christmas
Braintree News
Essex

