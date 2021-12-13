News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Christmas crafts coming to Braintree Museum in the school holidays

Will Durrant

Published: 2:21 PM December 13, 2021
Braintree Museum with a statue in front

Braintree Museum - Credit: Braintree Museum

Braintree Museum will host three days of arts and crafts this Christmas.

Children in a creative Christmas spirit can find events at the museum from Tuesday, December 21 until Thursday, December 23 between 10.30am and 12noon.

The museum team has prepared three main sessions.

On Tuesday, children will be challenged to create their own colourful gingerbread house design and characters.

On Wednesday, the museum team will run a session so children can make their own jumping elf toy, and to design an elf-themed game.

Thursday's event is inspired by Christmas animals, with the opportunity to create a night light for the winter months.

Cards, cracker making and paper chain making sessions will also take place throughout the week.

Laura Barnard of Braintree Museum said: "We are so excited for our Christmas Holiday Crafts sessions.

"They are made for every family which wants to have creative fun when the weather is cold."

The activities cost £5 per child and must be pre-booked. Details are online: https://www.braintreemuseum.co.uk/childrens-workshops/

