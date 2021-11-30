News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Festive fun comes to Rayne this December

Will Durrant

Published: 1:39 PM November 30, 2021
Christmas at All Saints' Church - which is all lit up - in Rayne, near Braintree, Essex

Christmas at All Saints' Church, Rayne - Credit: Supplied

Rayne is ready to celebrate Christmas with plenty of festive fun on the horizon.

Santa and his elf will pay a visit to the Booking Hall Café and Flitch Way on Saturday, December 4.

They will feature alongside a Christmas Bazaar with pre-loved gifts and refreshments on sale at the Scouts HQ between 11am and 2pm.

The village's Christmas Tree Festival is set to open with cheese and wine at All Saints' Church the following week on Friday, December 10 at 6.30pm.

The event continues into Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 4pm, where guests will vote for their favourite tree, and join a singalong concert with the Braintree Male Voice Choir at 4pm on Saturday.

Kay Fraser, organiser, said: "All Saints' Church, Rayne is delighted to be able to celebrate Christmas again after an absence of a year!"

There are charges to some events.

A full calendar is online: https://www.allsaintsrayne.org.uk/Home/calendar

Christmas
Braintree News

