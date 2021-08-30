Car Park Panto arriving at Stansted Airport this Christmas to bring some festive cheer
- Credit: Ian Tilton
Car Park Panto is back this Christmas and the people behind Horrible Histories will be arriving at Stansted Airport with their festive drive-in show.
Following a sold out tour in 2020, Horrible Christmas can be seen at London Stansted Airport for the first time on Sunday, December 19.
The 2021 tour also visits IWM Duxford in Cambridgeshire the day before.
Not strictly speaking a panto, when Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day – but can he save Christmas?
From Victorian villains to Medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, join Car Park Panto on a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season.
From the creative team behind Horrible Histories, this hilarious, moving story of Christmas is set to wow thousands of families across the country this year.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 3.
