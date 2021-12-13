Car Park Panto's Christmas tour to kick off in Chelmsford

A national theatre tour begins in Chelmsford on Friday.

Car Park Pantos will stage two Horrible Histories: Horrible Christmas shows at Chelmsford City Racecourse on Friday, December 17 at 4.30pm and repeats at 7pm.

The show is the first of 13 performances taking place throughout the country, including two at IWM Duxford near Cambridge.

The show - which Coalition Presents put together with the Birmingham Stage Company - is dubbed a Covid-secure party in the car park with Victorian villains, Tudor treats, medieval monks and more.

Car Park Panto promises a family event - Credit: Black Edge Productions (via Car Park Party)

Neal Foster, Birmingham Stage Company manager and actor, said the event promises to be a "truly unique and festive event."

Neal said: "We were amazed and thrilled at how totally successful the productions proved to be during the last 18 months.

"We're delighted to be back on tour again with our Horrible Christmas production!"

The tours began in 2020 when theatres closed due to Covid-19 lockdowns

Last year's actors performed in front of more than 17,000 families.

Car Park Panto said adults and children will be able to jump up and down in their own seats and make as much noise as they like to get into the festive spirit.

Organisers said: "When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save Christmas.

"Enjoy the comfort of your own car, wear PJs if you want to, bring blankets, favourite cuddly toys and get cosy for a great show."

At the event, the audio is controlled by spectators' own vehicle radios.

Parking is coordinated so that little cars are parked nearer the front, with 4x4s further back.

At IWM Duxford, the show takes place on Saturday December 18 and Sunday December 19 at 2pm and repeats at 5pm on both days.

Tickets are priced at £49.50 for each car and can be bought online: https://www.carparkparty.com/

The show in Chelmsford is one of several events taking place this Christmas, including a Shared Christmas Party at the racecourse on the weekend.

A full list of events is on the Chelmsford City Racecourse's website at: https://chelmsfordcityracecourse.com/all-events/