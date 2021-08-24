Published: 9:00 AM August 24, 2021

Archive: Braintree Male Voice Choir, which rehearses in Bocking - Credit: supplied by Braintree Male Voice Choir

A choir is celebrating its golden jubilee – without a celebration.

Braintree Male Voice Choir, which rehearses in Bocking, is 50 years old this year.

But has not been able to celebrate because of the pandemic.

Choir chairman Bob Waters said: “We’re proud that we’ve been singing for 50 years.

“We’ve been through quite a lot together over that time but spending 18 months without singing is not something we’re going to remember fondly!

“We had hoped for a proper celebration as we reached our golden jubilee but we’ll have to put that on hold."

The choice starts rehearsals again on Wednesday September 1 and is actively looking for new members.

They rehearse every Wednesday at 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church hall, Bocking.

There are no auditions and you don’t need to read music.

Contact Ron Fosker on 01376 512582 or find them on Facebook and send them a message.