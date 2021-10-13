Published: 12:00 PM October 13, 2021

A book exchange has opened in Great Dunmow, offering a place to donate, buy and swap pre-loved books, as well as a place to catch up with friends.

Based inside Uttlesford Community Hub on Stortford Road in a former tea room, the Book Hub also has a coffee machine and tub chairs.

At Sunday's opening on World Mental Health Day, organisers from the charity Mind in West Essex offered visitors cake and coffee.

Visitors to Great Dunmow's new Book Hub on opening day - Credit: Saffron Photo

Chief Executive Alison Wilson said they are keen to hear from volunteers who can help to organise the books or promote that it exists.

There are no permanent staff at The Book Hub. It is currently open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm.

All donated books are checked for quality and wiped with an anti-bacterial wipe.

Any proceeds will support the charity to run services and provide support to the people of Uttlesford, Harlow and Epping. Email volunteering@mindinwestessex.org.uk