Free BMX taster sessions at Olympic medallist's first club

Published: 12:00 PM August 15, 2021

Braintree BMX Club - the club where Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever started - will host free taster sessions for budding riders on Wednesday (August 18).

The club has applied for £1,000 funding from Active Essex’s Find Your Active to offer one day of taster sessions, which will include basic training and tips on how to use a BMX bike on a track.

Julian Allen, head coach at Braintree BMX Club, said: “We are experiencing a real boost in interest in BMX racing.

"Following the Olympics, we hope to see new riders inspired to have a go at grassroots level.”

Cllr Peter Tattersley, Braintree District Council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “This is a great opportunity for children to try out a new activity, stay fit and active during the summer holidays.”

Simon King, Active Essex Relationship Manager for Mid Essex, said: “The success of Olympians like Beth has super-charged the Essex-wide campaign, Find Your Active and will inspire many people to try out less traditional sports.

"It is our hope that Beth’s achievements will help drive participation in physical activity and demonstrate that anything is possible when you put your mind to it.”

The BMX Club taster sessions will take place at the Braintree BMX Track, Deanery Hill, off Panfield Lane, Braintree, CM7 5TE.

The slots are 10am-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm, 1pm-2pm, 2.30pm-3.30pm and 4pm-5pm.

Children aged four and over are welcomed, accompanied by a guardian/ parent over 18. Anyone taking part will need to be able to ride a bike unaided and wear long trousers, long sleeves and trainers.

BMX bikes will be provided as well as gloves and helmets although for hygiene purposes it is better to bring your own. Groups of 10 to 16 riders maximum will be able to attend.

Braintree BMX Club coaching course also feeds into the Olympic Talent programme. See https://braintreebmx.com/ or email Julian Allen joolsxlr8@btinternet.com.