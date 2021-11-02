Dunmow workshop for parents and grandparents
- Credit: Justin Smith
Artist Heather Tanner will be at Dunmow Library on Saturday (November 6) from 2pm to 4pm to introduce her workshop programme that will enable participants to make cloth baby books.
The session is part of the What I Learnt From My Grandmother local history and community arts programme.
The first session is a chance to meet Heather, see some of her work and find out more about the project.
The workshops take place on Saturday December 11, January 8, February 5 and March 5 at Dunmow Library on White Street.
The sessions are for adults only - for parents and grandparents - and are free. No experience is needed and all materials are provided.
Heather grew up in Great Dunmow and both her grandmothers lived here. She attended Dunmow St Mary's Primary and Helena Romanes Secondary School & Sixth Form.
Her working life has seen her in Hong Kong, England, and Australia.
Heather is a new mother and understands the challenges and isolation many parents have dealt with under lockdowns, away from support from family and without opportunities to meet other new parents.
Heather said: "I am excited to be running my first arts project in the town where I grew up. My grandmothers inspired my love of textiles and I look forward to sharing my skills and encouraging others to discover the joy of making too."
What I Learnt From My Grandmother is being run by arts company High Stile Projects in partnership with Great Dunmow Museum, Dunmow Library, local schools and Great Easton Sewing Bees.
It has been supported by National Lottery Funds via Arts Council England.