Published: 7:30 PM September 13, 2021

There will be an Apple and Bees Open Day at The Gardens of Easton Lodge on September 19. - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

It will be a hive of activity at the Gardens of Easton Lodge on Sunday when they host a seasonal open day.

On September 19, children and adults alike will enjoy apple and bee activities at the gardens at Little Easton, near Great Dunmow.

Angus Drever, the chair of the Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be able to have a full range of activities again for our favourite open day of the year: our Apple and Bees Day. And I have put in a request for a lovely Indian Summer day on September 19!

"The Friends of Cressing Temple and the volunteers from the East of England Apples and Orchards Project will help our volunteers and local beekeepers make the day go with a buzz!”

Apple activities will include juicing, apple variety identification, and the sampling of all manner of produce made from orchard fruits, including cakes.

Beekeepers will have a display hive, and explain all about bees’ waggle dancing and honey making.

They will have honey and beeswax soaps for sale.

The trust’s famous Jam and Jelly tombola will be well stocked from all the soft fruits of the gardens and there will be plant, craft, garden produce and other stalls, too.

Bishop’s Stortford Ukelele Society will be at the gardens, playing their tunes, and will no doubt get visitors singing and dancing along with them.

A new arrival at The Gardens of Easton Lodge, a reminder of baby elephant Kim that the Countess of Warwick brought to Easton Lodge. - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

Visitors will also enjoy climbing into the treehouse, learning about Kim, the Countess of Warwick’s baby elephant, and seeing the restored lily pond.

At this time of year, the Italian garden and the walled kitchen garden are really colourful and buzzing with bees, butterflies and dragonflies.

The restored balustrade around the lily pond in the Italian garden at The Gardens of Easton Lodge. - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

The trust’s volunteers will provide hot bacon, cheese or hummus rolls and a wide selection of homemade cakes, as well as tea, coffee and cold drinks.

The Gardens of Easton Lodge are open from 11am to 5pm on September 19, with last entry at 4pm.

Tickets can be purchased in advance to ensure speedy entry and can be found through the Gardens’ website and Facebook page, or direct through Trybooking. Visitors can also pay on the gate.

The entrance fee is £5.50 for adults and there’s free entry for children under 16.

Visit www.eastonlodge.co.uk for more on the gardens' history.



