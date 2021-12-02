LICENSING ACT 2003 PUBLIC NOTICE FOR A APPLICATION TO GRANT A PREMISES LICENCE (under Sections 17 of the Act)

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11052948

We …A & J Hyde…. Of The Butchers Arms, hereby give notice that we have applied for a Premises Licence in respect of The Butchers Arms as follows: - The sale of alcohol between the hours of 12 noon – 11pm, Wednesday to Sunday at: The Butchers Arms, Dunmow Road, North End, Dunmow, Essex CM6 3PJ.

Recorded music and occasional live music will be performed.

Any interested party or responsible authority may make representations on this application in writing to the Licensing Section, Chelmsford City Council, Civic Centre, Duke Street, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1JE or by emailing licensing@Chelmsford.gov.uk by not later than 17th December 2021. The full application can be viewed at the above offices between 10.00am and 4.00pm Monday to Friday