World champion pays Dunmow TaeKwon-Do a visit prior to restrictions
PUBLISHED: 11:12 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 10 November 2020
Archant
Dunmow TaeKwon-Do had a very special visitor prior to the latest government restrictions – a current world champion.
Christine Abbott, who trains with Bishop’s Stortford TKD, holds the Featherweight Sparring title and brought the belt along to one of the Dunmow club’s last classes.
She put on a demonstration of her arsenal of kicks before putting the students through a number of training drills.
“It was an energetic class that will greatly benefit our students once things return to normal and competitive competitions resume,” said Matt Howard.
“These are difficult times but martial arts clubs like ours were still allowed to practice even though Essex was on a tier two level.
“So long as we adhered to social distancing and wore masks before and after, we were able to keep doing what we love.”
The club run four classes a week between Great Dunmow Primary School and Takeley Sports & Social Club.
Go to www.dunmowtkd.co.uk for more information.
