Advanced search

World champion pays Dunmow TaeKwon-Do a visit prior to restrictions

PUBLISHED: 11:12 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 10 November 2020

Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.

Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.

Archant

Dunmow TaeKwon-Do had a very special visitor prior to the latest government restrictions – a current world champion.

Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.

Christine Abbott, who trains with Bishop’s Stortford TKD, holds the Featherweight Sparring title and brought the belt along to one of the Dunmow club’s last classes.

She put on a demonstration of her arsenal of kicks before putting the students through a number of training drills.

“It was an energetic class that will greatly benefit our students once things return to normal and competitive competitions resume,” said Matt Howard.

“These are difficult times but martial arts clubs like ours were still allowed to practice even though Essex was on a tier two level.

Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.

“So long as we adhered to social distancing and wore masks before and after, we were able to keep doing what we love.”

The club run four classes a week between Great Dunmow Primary School and Takeley Sports & Social Club.

Go to www.dunmowtkd.co.uk for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shop Local: Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Joanne Jones, owner of Chloe’s of Great Dunmow, Photo: Supplied by Joanne Jones.

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

60 houses in Dunmow rejected unanimously by Uttlesford District Councillors

R4U Councillor Patrick Lavelle

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shop Local: Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Joanne Jones, owner of Chloe’s of Great Dunmow, Photo: Supplied by Joanne Jones.

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

60 houses in Dunmow rejected unanimously by Uttlesford District Councillors

R4U Councillor Patrick Lavelle

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

World champion pays Dunmow TaeKwon-Do a visit prior to restrictions

Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

Shop Local: Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Joanne Jones, owner of Chloe’s of Great Dunmow, Photo: Supplied by Joanne Jones.

Covid-related support from County Council for most vulnerable including Holiday Hunger Clubs

Councillor Louise McKinlay. Picture: Supplied