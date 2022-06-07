News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Weibes dominates stage two as Women's Tour of Britain brings out the crowds in Great Dunmow

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:50 PM June 7, 2022
Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM wins stage two of the 2022 Women's Tour of Britain into Harlow.

Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM wins stage two of the 2022 Women's Tour of Britain into Harlow. - Credit: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM

Great Dunmow welcomed the Women's Tour of Britain in style but it was Lorena Wiebes who showed her class in the end - winning stage two into Harlow.

The Team DSM rider simply powered away from a reduced peloton after the race had wound its way round the Essex countryside.

The 2022 Women's Tour of Britain passes through Hatfield Heath on stage two.

The 2022 Women's Tour of Britain passes through Hatfield Heath on stage two. - Credit: NICHOLAS T ANSELL/PA

Wiebes, who won back-to-back stages of last year’s race, comfortably took the victory along Third Avenue after an impressively-timed lead-out by her team-mates.

Movistar's Barbara Guarischi was second with Shari Bossuyt of Canyon SRAM in third.

The peloton in the 2022 Women’s Tour of Britain passes through Hatfield Broad Oak.

The peloton in the 2022 Women’s Tour of Britain passes through Hatfield Broad Oak. - Credit: ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX.COM

Wiebes said: "Today was not a really hard stage and there was quite a good speed in the bunch. We had no problems.

"At six kilometres to go there was a crash and only Franzi [Koch] and I were in the small peloton after it but luckily Megan [Jastrab] and Charlotte [Kool] came back.

“We were a bit stuck in the middle of the road before the sprint so I found my own way out a bit and in the last straight the girls found me again and we did a really nice lead out; they set me up perfectly.

"We can be super proud of ourselves and we’re looking forward to the next stages now."

Clara Copponi of FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope retained the lead of the Women's Tour of Britain in Harlow.

Clara Copponi of FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope retained the lead of the Women's Tour of Britain in Harlow. - Credit: ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX.COM

Stage one winner Clara Copponi placed sixth which was enough for her to retain her overall lead but with a three-second lead over Maike Van der Duin.

Weibes is third a further second back.

Maike van der Duin takes all three points in the first intermediate sprint at Great Dunmow.

Maike van der Duin takes all three points in the first intermediate sprint at Great Dunmow. - Credit: ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX.COM

Van der Duin jumped up the rankings courtesy of her a win and a second place at the intermediate sprints and the bonus seconds that came courtesy of them.

The first of them was on Chelmsford Road in Great Dunmow while the second came at High Easter.

