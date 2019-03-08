Another win for improving Aythorpe Roding with Canvey Island the latest to fall

Aythorpe Roding's match winners in their game against Canvey Island were Joel Barnett, Graham Milbank and Steve Chambers. Archant

An all-round impressive performance gave in-form Aythorpe Roding a 59-run victory at home to Canvey Island in the T.Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Premier Division.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Batting first, openers Jack Stevens and Steve Chambers managed 46 for the first wicket before the former fell for 20.

Richard Eaton was trapped leg before by the first delivery he faced but that just brought Joel Barnett in alongside Chambers and the pair went on to build a match-winning partnership.

They hit 137 runs in 27 overs with Chambers smashing 13 fours and a six on his way to 92.

And even when he was out the runs kept coming with 100 in the next 10 overs.

Barnett was stopped on 75 having bagged six fours and three maximums, while Graham Milbank was unbeaten on 54 at the close.

Debutant John Brodie got 11 and by the end of their 45-over innings, Aythorpe had recorded 286-5.

Alex Shearcroft was the pick of the Canvey bowlers with 3-51 from his 10 overs while Ross Casson and Ellis Skidmore took the other two wickets.

But if Aythorpe thought they were home and dry, they had another thing coming as the visitors got off to a good start.

Laurence Shearcroft (43) and Jamie Casson (23) put on 70 runs for the first wicket while Ross Casson, batting at three, hit 77.

The problem was nobody could stick around long enough to give him much needed support.

The reason for that was some good outfield catching by the home side's fielders that saw Canvey Island reduced to 125-6.

But their lower order made Aythorpe continue to work hard for their success with Casum Tiffin getting 30.

However, they couldn't get close enough and finished on 227-9 in their 45 overs.

Milbank completed a good day for himself by taking 5-31 in his allotted overs while Neil Culleton (2-47), Andy Clarke (1-40) and Liam Rosewell (1-46) all bowled well for the home club.

It was their fourth win on the trot and has lifted them into seventh.

They travel to fifth-place Rayleigh on Saturday, another side in form with four wins in their last five games.