Athletics: Delves digs deep at Nuclear Challenge

Takeley Running Group's Chris Delves at the Nuclear Challenge Archant

Takeley Running Group members took on the increasingly popular Nuclear Races recently.

Christopher Delves completed four laps of various obstacles in very muddy and dark conditions in two hours and 42 minutes to finish first in the Nuclear Blackout Challenge.

And clubmate Helen Wildman also took part in the event, while Melanie and Kevin Watson completed the Great North Run alongside Lesley Cogger-Berry.

Takeley Running Group welcomes all abilities from complete beginners to experienced runners who are looking to improve.

For further details contract Josephine Sheffield on 07766 860917 or visit jsrunningcoach.co.uk.