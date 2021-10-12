Takeley Primary School achieve historic win in Uttlesford Schools Football Tournament
- Credit: TAKELEY PRIMARY SCHOOL
There was major success in a district football tournament for Takeley Primary School for the first time in their history.
Takeley Primary School's boys took the title in the Uttlesford School Sports Partnership Football Competition, held at Herbert's Farm.
The competition is open to any school in the district and Takeley will now go forward as Uttlesford representative in the next round in Chelmsford.
They started with a round-robin group stage and claimed four wins from their five games, beating Great Dunmow (1-0), Katherine Semar (2-0), RAB's second team (3-0) and Dunmow St Mary's (5-0).
The other match was against RAB's firsts and ended in a 1-1 draw.
That put them into a three-way final where a 2-0 win over Stebbing and a 0-0 draw with Stansted St Mary's left them top of the standings.
The girls were also at the tournament and they too came with a prize, claiming the bronze medal after winning two and drawing one of their five games in the group stage.
