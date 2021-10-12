News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

Takeley Primary School achieve historic win in Uttlesford Schools Football Tournament

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:11 AM October 12, 2021   
Takeley Primary School's boys show off their medals after the tournament.

Takeley Primary School's boys show off their medals after the tournament. Back row: Noah Brown, Noah Pappalardo, Lewis Stampp, Freddie Brown, Alfie Jackson, Charlie Regoli. Front row: Daniel Hall, Stanley Snowdon, Jake Brett, Jack Miller, Tom Sherrin. - Credit: TAKELEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

There was major success in a district football tournament for Takeley Primary School for the first time in their history.

Takeley Primary School's boys took the title in the Uttlesford School Sports Partnership Football Competition, held at Herbert's Farm.

The competition is open to any school in the district and Takeley will now go forward as Uttlesford representative in the next round in Chelmsford.

They started with a round-robin group stage and claimed four wins from their five games, beating Great Dunmow (1-0), Katherine Semar (2-0), RAB's second team (3-0) and Dunmow St Mary's (5-0).

The other match was against RAB's firsts and ended in a 1-1 draw.

That put them into a three-way final where a 2-0 win over Stebbing and a 0-0 draw with Stansted St Mary's left them top of the standings.

Takeley Primary School's girls claimed a bronze medal after winning two games and drawing one

Takeley Primary School's girls claimed a bronze medal after winning two games and drawing one at the Uttlesford School's Tournament. - Credit: TAKELEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

The girls were also at the tournament and they too came with a prize, claiming the bronze medal after winning two and drawing one of their five games in the group stage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dunmow cheerleading troupe to 'Stand Up to Cancer'
  2. 2 Jets and Falcons fly out of Stansted after their NFL London showdown
  3. 3 Tributes paid to PC Tris Baker who died in Roxwell collision
  1. 4 Takeley Primary School achieve historic win in Uttlesford Schools Football Tournament
  2. 5 There With You This Winter: 9 ways we'll be hit harder in the pocket
  3. 6 Council will borrow £7.5 million for new A120 business park
  4. 7 Hylands Park's new parking charges will be lowered, says council
  5. 8 Man admits to causing death by dangerous driving after B184 collision
  6. 9 Astronomy: What to look for in the sky in October
  7. 10 Drugs and cash seized in over 80 County Lines drugs raids
Football
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tiesto playing Creamfields 2021.

Music | Updated

Creamfields Chelmsford 2022 tickets set to go on sale

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Main: Elsa Clarson with a Rolls-Royce Phantom outside her Thaxted home; Inset: Elsa Clarson with Anne Sutton

Rolls-Royce celebration for Elsa on her 104th birthday

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
People stand far apart, social distancing for Covid-19. All of them have bags, about to board a plane

Uttlesford District Council

Council to end its bid to block Stansted Airport's expansion plans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A rendering of the housing style for the proposed Helena Romanes School development

Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre

Helena Romanes homes plan will be appealed, says academy trust

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person