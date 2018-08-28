Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis duo impress on national stage

Dunmow Atlantis youngster Josh Smith Archant

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers were back on the National stage recently with two of their youngsters in action at the Swim England Winter Championships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dunmow Atlantis youngster Rebecca Watt

Having met the vigorous qualification times earlier in the season, Rebecca Watt and Josh Smith travelled to Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

And 16-year-old Watt had an outstanding swim in her women’s open 50m freestyle heat, ensuring a place in the B final where she finished just outside her personal best in 26.23 seconds.

The 17-year-old Smith then smashed his personal best in the men’s open 50m backstroke to clock an incredible 26.39.

And with the sprint events coming up at the Essex Championships at the London Aquatic Centre, the pair are now ranked top in the county and look poised to take the pool by storm once again on a local level.

For further information about the club visit their website at dunmowatlantis.co.uk.