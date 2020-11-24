News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
National and international success for both old and current Felsted schoolboys

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:53 PM November 24, 2020
England's Max Malins tackles James Lowe of Ireland. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Felsted School students, both past and present, have been making waves in their respective sports.

Felsted schoolboy Gus Burton won the final round of the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup at Brands Hatch. Picture: JAMES ROBERTS

Ex-pupil Max Malins earned his second cap as England produced another fantastic performance to beat Ireland in their second Autumn Nations Cup match while current student Gus Burton picked up a win in the final round of the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup Championship at Brands Hatch.

The result allowed 17-year-old Burton from Kelvedon to claim second place overall in the competition, his maiden season in this one-make championship.

Felsted schoolboy Gus Burton won the final round of the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup at Brands Hatch. Picture: JAMES ROBERTS

And the reward for his overall position was well deserved for a consistent set of results.

Speaking on ITV he said: “I am really pleased with my progress this year, five wins and 16 podiums from 17 races completed.

Felsted schoolboy Gus Burton won the final round of the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup at Brands Hatch. Picture: JAMES ROBERTS

“I am really grateful for the amazing support from my team, Century Motorsport, Sparkle Malawi and APSM.

“This win demonstrates the pace we have had all season and I am very satisfied to finish this season on a high note.”

He is committed to pursuing a professional GT race career and will now consider his options for next season.

In the meantime, he will switch his focus back to his international baccalaureate diploma studies at Felsted sixth form.

Malins meanwhile came off the bench in the 18-7 victory at Twickenham, earned thanks to two tries from Johnny May, the second a thing of beauty, and eight points from the boot of Owen Farrell.

The result though was built on a solid defence base, led by man of the match Maro Itoje’s work-rate and interventions.

England head coach Eddie Jones was delighted with his team’s efforts on the tackling front, the team making 232 in comparison to Ireland’s 64 as they extended their supremacy over the Irish to four straight wins.

He said: “We controlled most of the game. We went in with certain things we wanted to take away from them and certain things we wanted to impose. For the best part of the game we did that.

“We got a little bit loose and a run of penalties in the second half but that just shows how much more we’ve got in us.

“They’ve got a strong forward pack, we’ve got a strong forward pack. It’s a tough old game.”

England’s third match is against Wales in Llanelli on Saturday.

