Seven-up Robertson passes Phoenix challenge

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Gillian Robertson took on the Phoenix 7 in 7 challenge

One member of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners was keeping themselves busy over the past week.

Gillian Robertson took part in the Phoenix 7 in 7 event, which required runners to complete seven consecutive days of running.

Participants could determine the distance they would cover on those seven days, with Robertson deciding upon 10.1 miles per day to make it 70.7 by the end of the week.

It represented Robertson’s biggest weekly mileage total and was the first time she had ever run for seven days in a row.