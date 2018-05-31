Advanced search

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners tackle 24-hour challenge

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 June 2020

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners took part in the Phoenix Running P24 event

Three members of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners took part in the Phoenix Running P24 event at the weekend.

The virtual event began at 8am on Saturday and continued for 24 hours until Sunday morning.

And runners had to run a minimum of one mile every hour on the hour, with some miles themed and including a sprint, a fancy dress element, a family mile and a breakfast mile.

Over the course of the 24-hour period Rachel Rising completed 26.2 miles in a time of 2:55.05, while Gillian Robertson covered the same distance in a time of 3:39.05.

Ashwin Shah managed to go that little bit further, covering 26.6 miles in 3:25.12.

A club spokesperson said: “This was a real test of mental and physical stamina with no or little sleep during the whole time!”

