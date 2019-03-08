Advanced search

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners brilliant at Braintree

PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 April 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were among a field of almost 500 at the Braintree five-mile race on Sunday.

The event, hosted by Braintree & District AC, was an Essex Championship race which started and finished at Chelmsford City racecourse, following an undulatinng course along rural roads.

Havering’s James Connor was first past the post in 25 minutes and five seconds, but 11 of the GFDR group set personal bests.

James Bosher was fifth in 26.40, followed by Dan Reynolds (28.43), Ashwin Shah (30.15) and Declan Evans (32.03).

And there were also personal bests for Alan Fullerton (32.52), Karen Pickering (34.32), Lee Prowse (35.25), Abigail Rayner (39.38), Mark Smith (40.30), Debbie Stares (41.24) and Louise Garrett (47.08).

Philippa Robinson was the club’s fastest woman on the day, clocking 32.52 to finish ahead of Martin Atkinson (36.34), Charlotte King (39.41), Robert Jenkins (42.36) and Gavin Foster (47.08).

