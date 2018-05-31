Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoyed their share of success at the first Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hosted by the Braintree & District club at Great Notley Country Park, the course took runners on three laps.

And a total of 28 members turned out for GFDR, with Naomi Moss, Karen Pickering, Hannah McIlvenna and Brady Ramsay combining to win the open women's category.

You may also want to watch:

The women's vets were second behind Springfield Striders, while James Bosher, Lee Pickering, Dan Reynolds, Declan Evans, Matt Bainbridge and Matt Webster scored as the club were third in the open men's category.

Kevin Marshall, Tim Fergus, Steve Read and Alan Fullerton scored as the men's vets also finished third.

Colin Jackson (48.42), Louise Garrett (59.52) and Glenda Jackson (60.43) then ran the Chelmsford 10k in the afternoon, where Claire Hall set a best of 40.42.

Gillian Robertson clocked 1:10.20 at the St neots half marathon, while Ian Lawson completed his 67th marathon - the Roald Dahl Challenge in Northampton - in 4:03.17.