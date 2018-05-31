Advanced search

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 November 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoyed their share of success at the first Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event of the season.

Hosted by the Braintree & District club at Great Notley Country Park, the course took runners on three laps.

And a total of 28 members turned out for GFDR, with Naomi Moss, Karen Pickering, Hannah McIlvenna and Brady Ramsay combining to win the open women's category.

You may also want to watch:

The women's vets were second behind Springfield Striders, while James Bosher, Lee Pickering, Dan Reynolds, Declan Evans, Matt Bainbridge and Matt Webster scored as the club were third in the open men's category.

Kevin Marshall, Tim Fergus, Steve Read and Alan Fullerton scored as the men's vets also finished third.

Colin Jackson (48.42), Louise Garrett (59.52) and Glenda Jackson (60.43) then ran the Chelmsford 10k in the afternoon, where Claire Hall set a best of 40.42.

Gillian Robertson clocked 1:10.20 at the St neots half marathon, while Ian Lawson completed his 67th marathon - the Roald Dahl Challenge in Northampton - in 4:03.17.

Most Read

Picture gallery: Founder of Newport & Saffron Walden Boxing Club wants to unearth next England star

Front, Newport Youth Centre's Andrew Yarwood and Tony Kamau (right) who has founded Newport & Saffron Walden Amateur Boxing Club. Youngsters tried out the sport on the club's inaugral night last Friday.

Ball for brave Maddi raises thousands for research fund

Maddi with her sister Alex

Footgolf: Great Dunmow team claim Essex title

Great Dunmow captain Bob Boulton in footgolf action

School students help to raise hundreds for Children in Need

Several lucky pupils got the chance to 'pie a teacher' at Great Dunmow Primary School to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Most Read

Picture gallery: Founder of Newport & Saffron Walden Boxing Club wants to unearth next England star

Front, Newport Youth Centre's Andrew Yarwood and Tony Kamau (right) who has founded Newport & Saffron Walden Amateur Boxing Club. Youngsters tried out the sport on the club's inaugral night last Friday.

Ball for brave Maddi raises thousands for research fund

Maddi with her sister Alex

Footgolf: Great Dunmow team claim Essex title

Great Dunmow captain Bob Boulton in footgolf action

School students help to raise hundreds for Children in Need

Several lucky pupils got the chance to 'pie a teacher' at Great Dunmow Primary School to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Check Out the Check Out Girls at Great Bardfield Town Hall

Check Out Girls is being staged in Great Bardfield

Oh yes we did! Here is our roundup of top Christmas shows across the area

Cinderella is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Cinderella at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Ugly Sisters, Wayne Sleep and Matt Crosby with Charlotte Kennedy as Cinderella at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Sleeping Beauty at The Rhodes Arts Centre in Bishop’s Stortford

Sleeping Beauty at the Rhodes Arts Complex Bishop's Stortford
Drive 24